A list Philadelphia area churches are live streaming Sunday service.

Please send name of church, name of pastor, website address and time of live stream to dbell@phillytrib.com to be included on the list.

The list:Live Stream Church Directory

Bethlehem Baptist Church

9:00 AM Sunday Service

Rev. Charles Quann, Pastor

bbc4christ.org

Dare to Imagine Church

9 & 11 a.m. Sunday Services

Rev. Kevin Johnson, Pastor d2ic.org

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday Service

Rev. Alyn Waller, Pastor

Enontab.org

Salem Baptist Church

8:45 a.m. Sunday Service

Rev. Marshall Mitchell, Pastor

sbcabington.org

White Rock Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday Service

Rev. William J. Shaw, Pastor http://www.facebook.com/WhiteRockBaptist

First African Baptist Church of Sharon Hill

9:45 a.m. Sunday

Rev. Beverly Hudson, interim pastor; Rev. Richard A. Dent, Emeritus

Live stream, YouTube and conference call

Dial in: 215-383-1625 code: 526992

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

Rev. James R. Edlow. Sr.

11 a.m. Sunday Service

www.ffbc2101.org

Canaan Baptist Church

Rev. Derick Brennan. Pastor

9:15 a.m.

www.canaanbaptistchurch.org.

Greater White Rock Baptist Church

Rev. George L. Blount Jr.

10 a.m. Sunday Service www.Facebook.com/TheRockphilly

Holy Ghost Headquarters

Apostle Mark Hatcher Sr.

11 a.m. Sunday Service

https://www.facebook.com/HGHPHILLY

Overbrook Worship Center

Rev. Mark Harris

11 a.m. Saturdays

OverbrookWorshipCenter.org/STREAM

