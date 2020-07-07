Dare to Imagine Church
9 & 11 a.m. Sunday services
Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor d2ic.org
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
10 a.m. Sunday Service
Rev. Alyn Waller, pastor
Salem Baptist Church
8:45 a.m. Sunday Service
Rev. Marshall Mitchell, pastor
White Rock Baptist Church
10 a.m. Sunday Service
http://www.facebook.com/ WhiteRockBaptist
Rev. William J. Shaw, pastor
First African Baptist Church of Sharon Hill
9:45 a.m. Sunday
Live stream, YouTube and conference call
Dial in: 215-383-1625 code: 526992
Rev. Beverly Hudson, interim pastor; Rev. Richard A. Dent, Emeritus
Faith Fellowship Baptist Church
Rev. James R. Edlow. Sr.
11 a.m. Sunday service
Canaan Baptist Church
9:15 a.m. Sunday service
Rev. Derick Brennan, pastor,
Greater White Rock Baptist Church
10 a.m. Sunday Service www.Facebook.com/TheRockphilly
Rev. George L. Blount Jr., pastor
Holy Ghost Headquarters
Apostle Mark Hatcher Sr., pastor
11 a.m. Sunday Service
Overbrook Worship Center
11 a.m. Saturdays
Rev. Mark Harris,
The Christian Church in Philadelphia www.churchinphila.org
Streaming on Facebook and on our YouTube channel at 9 a.m. Sunday
Rev. Alexander G. Houston, pastor
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Germantown
10 a.m. Sunday service (Web & Facebook)8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Daily Prayer (Facebook)Rev. David J. Morris, Rectorwww.stlukesger.org / facebook.com/st lukes church germantown
Mount Hebron Baptist Church
11 a.m. Sunday service
Facebook.com Mt. Hebron
Rev. Richard J. Waller, pastor
Good Samaritan Baptist Church
11 a.m. Sunday service
Expressions of life with Bishop Blaylock on Facebook.com
Bishop Marvin Blaylock, pastor
Saints Memorial Baptist Church
9:50 a.m. Sunday Service
Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia
10 a.m. Sunday service Facebook: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia
Zoom: 1-888-788-0099 (829-2076-1197)Rev. Chauncey P. Harrison, pastor
Church of the Redeemer Baptist Church
9 a.m. Sunday service @ 9:00 am.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday Prayer
7 p.m. Wednesday Bible study
Facebook Page: Church of the Redeemer Baptist
Teleconferencing: 425-436-6331 Access Code: 224512
Rev. Craig Campbell, transitional pastor
Bethlehem Baptist Church
9:00 AM Sunday service
Rev. Charles Quann, pastor
