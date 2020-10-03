Dare to Imagine Church

9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services

d2ic.org

Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday service

Enontab.org

Rev. Alyn Waller, pastor

Salem Baptist Church

8:45 a.m. Sunday service

sbcabington.org

Rev. Marshall Mitchell, pastor

White Rock Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday service

Facebook.com/WhiteRockBaptist

Rev. William J. Shaw, pastor

First African Baptist Church of Sharon Hill

9:45 a.m. Sunday

Live stream, YouTube, conference call

Dial in: 215-383-1625 code: 526992

Rev. Beverly Hudson, interim pastor

Rev. Richard A. Dent, emeritus

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

11 a.m. Sunday service

www.ffbc2101.org

Rev. James R. Edlow Sr.

Canaan Baptist Church

9:15 a.m. Sunday service

www.canaanbaptistchurch.org.

Rev. Derick Brennan, pastor

Greater White Rock Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday service

Facebook.com/TheRockphilly

Rev. George L. Blount Jr., pastor

Holy Ghost Headquarters

11 a.m. Sunday service

Facebook.com/hghphilly

Apostle Mark Hatcher Sr., pastor

Overbrook Worship Center

11 a.m. Saturday

OverbrookWorshipCenter.org/stream

Rev. Mark Harris

The Christian Church in Philadelphia

9 a.m. Sunday

Facebook and YouTube

churchinphila.org

Rev. Alexander G. Houston, pastor

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church,

Germantown

10 a.m. Sunday service (Web and Facebook)

8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Daily prayer (Facebook)

stlukesger.org

Rev. David J. Morris, rector

Mount Hebron Baptist Church

11 a.m. Sunday service

Facebook.com Mt. Hebron

Rev. Richard J. Waller, pastor

Piney Grove Baptist Church

Youth and adult Sunday school 9:30 a.m. virtually on Facebook at Piney Grove Baptist Church BC

Sunday service 11 a.m. virtually on Facebook at Piney Grove Baptist Church BC

Saints Memorial Baptist Church

9:50 a.m. Sunday service

Facebook.com/ saintsmemorialbrynmawr

Rev. Michael Stitt, pastor

Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia

10 a.m. Sunday service

Facebook: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia

Zoom: 1-888-788-0099 (829-2076-1197)

Rev. Chauncey P. Harrison, pastor

Church of the Redeemer Baptist

9 a.m. Sunday service

Facebook: Church of the Redeemer Baptist

Teleconference: 425-436-6331, access code 224512

Rev. Craig Campbell, transitional pastor

Bethlehem Baptist Church

9 a.m. Sunday service

bbc4christ.org

Rev. Charles Quann, pastor

Tindley Temple United Methodist Church

11 a.m. Sunday service

6:30 p.m. Monday online Bible study

7 p.m. daily: Nighttime prayer online

www.tindleytemple.net

Rev. Robert L. Johnson, senior pastor

