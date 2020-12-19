Dare to Imagine Church
9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services
Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
10 a.m. Sunday service
Rev. Alyn Waller, pastor
Salem Baptist Church
8:45 a.m. Sunday service
Rev. Marshall Mitchell, pastor
White Rock Baptist Church
10 a.m. Sunday service
Rev. William J. Shaw, pastor
First African Baptist Church of Sharon Hill
9:45 a.m. Sunday
Live stream, YouTube, conference call
Dial in: 215-383-1625 code: 526992
Rev. Beverly Hudson, interim pastor
Rev. Richard A. Dent, emeritus
Faith Fellowship Baptist Church
11 a.m. Sunday service
Rev. James R. Edlow Sr.
Canaan Baptist Church
9:15 a.m. Sunday service
Rev. Derick Brennan, pastor
Greater White Rock Baptist Church
10 a.m. Sunday service
Rev. George L. Blount Jr., pastor
Holy Ghost Headquarters
11 a.m. Sunday service
Apostle Mark Hatcher Sr., pastor
Overbrook Worship Center
11 a.m. Saturday
Rev. Mark Harris
The Christian Church in Philadelphia
9 a.m. Sunday
Facebook and YouTube
Rev. Alexander G. Houston, pastor
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church,
Germantown
10 a.m. Sunday service (Web and Facebook)
8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Daily prayer (Facebook)
Rev. David J. Morris, rector
Mount Hebron Baptist Church
11 a.m. Sunday service
Facebook.com Mt. Hebron
Rev. Richard J. Waller, pastor
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Youth and adult Sunday school 9:30 a.m. virtually on Facebook at Piney Grove Baptist Church BC
Sunday service 11 a.m. virtually on Facebook at Piney Grove Baptist Church BC
Saints Memorial Baptist Church
9:50 a.m. Sunday service
Facebook.com/ saintsmemorialbrynmawr
Rev. Michael Stitt, pastor
Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia
10 a.m. Sunday service
Facebook: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia
Zoom: 1-888-788-0099 (829-2076-1197)
Rev. Chauncey P. Harrison, pastor
Church of the Redeemer Baptist
9 a.m. Sunday service
Facebook: Church of the Redeemer Baptist
Teleconference: 425-436-6331, access code 224512
Rev. Craig Campbell, transitional pastor
Bethlehem Baptist Church
9 a.m. Sunday service
Rev. Charles Quann, pastor
Tindley Temple United Methodist Church
11 a.m. Sunday service
6:30 p.m. Monday online Bible study
7 p.m. daily: Nighttime prayer online
Rev. Robert L. Johnson, senior pastor
Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church
10:45 a.m. Sunday service
www.facebook/cpfgbchurch and conference line 339-209-4000
Rev. Gerald L. Chapman Sr., pastor and teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.