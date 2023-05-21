My heart is heavy as I pen these words, for every day we see violence and hatred rising up in our city and suburbs, as well as throughout our nation. All across this country shootings and killings take place on a daily basis. There seems to be no safe place, in the mall, in the theaters, and yes even in places of worship, we have felt the pain and horror of killings.

We somehow have sought to justify these ungodly acts by placing a Band Aid on them indicating we need more housing, education or more financial resources. Let me be clear, we do need all of that and much more. We also have sought to place a lot of this on mental illness, yes again that is also true, but in my humble opinion what is really missing is we need more God. No matter how many resources are available, unless God changes the hearts of those who commit these ungodly acts, nothing will change. This is a sin problem, yet we do not hear too much about sin. The church is silent, and we cannot depend upon the government because we have also seen our political leaders sending out ungodly messages, creating all kinds of actions that result in violence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.