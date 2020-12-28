A new leader is slated to head the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Effective Jan. 5, Regina A. Hairston will become the organization’s president and CEO. She views the role as an opportunity to make an impact on a wider scale.

“I am passionate about building strong African American communities,” Hairston said as she reflected on her new position.

“We know that small businesses are the economic engine of the city, so if we support and empower our African American owned businesses, we are creating stronger communities in which they are located and in which they serve. I just felt that this is the position for me at this time.”

The AACC Board of Directors chose Hairston to lead the organization after an extensive search. The chamber has been without a president since Donavan West resigned from the role in July.

“Regina has a wealth of senior government, public and private sector leadership experience making her the ideal candidate for the position,” AACC Board Chairman Steven Scott Bradley said in a news release.

“She is a results driven leader who has built her career on advocating on behalf of diverse constituencies and we are beyond confident that she will help our members navigate this uncertain time.”

Hairston is taking the reins of chamber leadership as the coronavirus pandemic continues to negatively impact business owners. She wants to ensure the chamber advocates for policies that are going to prioritize African American owned businesses in the recovery plan.

“Our members are hurting from this pandemic,” Hairston said.

“African Americans have been hit the hardest, so those members who are barely hanging on, I want to make sure that I understand what it is they need in order to survive this and the ones who are able to survive, thrive and pivot, I want to make sure that we are providing opportunities for them to grow.”

Hairston is also seeking to amplify the chamber’s voice throughout the area.

“I want to increase our reach across the region,” she said.

“I want Black-owned businesses to know who we are and what it is that we do champion their cause, so that they understand the value of investing in our membership.”

“I understand that businesses are hurting, but I also want to focus on the opportunities in that,” said Hairston continued.”

“So many organizations are pulling together and creating partnerships that I think it is definitely going to strengthen our businesses and it’s going to position them to grow and thrive. So while I don’t take the task lightly, I’m super excited to just be a part of the growth that I feel is being born out of this.”

Hairston, 48, grew up in Callands, Virginia, where she gained an early appreciation of entrepreneurship. When she was a little girl, her family raised hogs and grew tobacco on the family farm. She had relatives that owned a gas station during the 1950s and uncles who were restaurant proprietors.

Hairston brings more than 20 years of senior management experience to her new position including strategic fundraising and partnership development.

Most recently, Hairston served as chief deputy register at the Philadelphia Register of Wills where she led the COVID-19 pandemic response in instituting virtual service delivery of probate and marriage licenses.

Prior to joining the Register of Wills she was a senior associate at Bellevue Strategies. During her tenure at Bellevue, Hairston led the team’s response in assisting Starbucks with their outreach in building partnerships and relationship repair in the City of Philadelphia. This resulted in the Hire! Philly Job and Resource Fair as well as Cheyney University receiving a $100,000 grant to study race and access to economic opportunities in the Philadelphia region.

Hairston holds a bachelor of science degree from Saint Joseph’s University and a master of public administration from the University of Pennsylvania. She also completed a certification in nonprofit administration from the University of Pennsylvania. Hairston serves on the board of the Philadelphia Theatre Company, the City Year Philadelphia Advisory Board and the Johnson Manor of Faith and Education Board.