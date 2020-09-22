A virtual discussion on “Redefining Recovery in Today’s World” featuring Cortney Lovell, a well-known leader in addiction recovery coaching, will be hosted by Delaware County Community College at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit dccc.edu/courtney-lovell to register and receive instructions on how to attend. To participate, register by no later than Wednesday.

Lovell’s discussion is one of a series of events the college is hosting on the issues of combatting opioid addiction and seeking opioid recovery. The events are made possible by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. The grant has helped the college create a variety of initiatives to educate, inform and support students, faculty, staff and the community about how to address the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Lowvell is a certified recovery peer advocate and a “modern messenger for change,” the college said in a press release.

“Driven by her personal experience of growth and transformation, study and reflection, she challenges traditional treatment systems to truly meet individuals who use drugs where they are, with the support they need,” the statement said.

Lovell co-founded Our Wellness Collective, FindRecoveryCoaches.com and RecoveryTraining.Online, resources to better train, supervise and support addiction recovery coaches and the emerging recovery profession.

She has served on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Advisory Committee for Women’s Services, the National Academy of Medicine’s Action Collaborative on Countering the U.S. Opioid Epidemic, and the board of directors of Families Together in New York State, which represents families of children with social, emotional and behavioral challenges.

She has also worked with numerous state agencies, non-profit and private sector entities to support implementation, develop curriculum and offer training to diverse audiences.