Don’t Call Me Shirley
5 minutes
1 serving
Despite the name, this is sort of a Dirty Shirley for pickier cocktail drinkers. Rather than hiding a stiff shot of booze under a pile of sugar, this uses a black cherry vodka (we recommend Black Infusions, made with real cherries), herbal Pimm’s liqueur and lemon juice for a drink that’s still refreshing and summery, but more balanced and complex.
Where to Buy: Look for Luxardo or Amarena cherries (not the neon-red ones!), available at liquor stores and specialty stores for garnishes and for their syrup, if you don’t have grenadine.
INGREDIENTS
Ice
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1/2 ounce grenadine (or the syrup from real maraschino cherries)
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/2 ounce Pimm’s liqueur
1 1/2 ounces black cherry vodka
3 to 4 ounces lemon or lemon-lime soda, to top
Amarena or maraschino cherries, for serving
DIRECTIONS
Fill a highball glass with ice. To a cocktail shaker, add the bitters and grenadine (or cherry syrup), then fill two-thirds of the way with ice. Add the lemon juice, Pimm’s and cherry vodka, and shake quickly to chill and combine. Strain into the glass, then top with the soda and garnish with the cherries.
Nutritional facts | Calories per serving (using 3 ounces soda): 212; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 15 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 21 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 17 g; Protein: 0g.
Recipe from Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan. Tested by M. Carrie Allan.
- — -
Dirty Shirley Cocktail5 minutes
1 serving
The Dirty Shirley is an alcoholic version of the Shirley Temple, itself a kid’s version of an adult cocktail. Named for the ringleted child star of the 1930s (who disavowed the drink and even sued to prevent companies from releasing commercial versions using her name), the rosy, neon cherry-enhanced drink has had alcoholic variations floating around for years. Especially when made with commercial grenadine and lemon-lime soda, it is aggressively sweet. Those who prefer their drinks less so should steer clear — or try a bitter lemon soda, a good craft grenadine (look for brands that include an acidic component in their ingredient list. They may not be as scarlet!). Or try a more restrained variation.
Where to Buy: Grenadine is widely available at grocery and liquor stores.
INGREDIENTS
2 ounces vodka
1/2 to 1 ounce grenadine, to taste
6 to 8 ounces lemon-lime soda, ginger ale or a mix of the two
Maraschino cherries, for serving
DIRECTIONS
Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the vodka and grenadine, then top with soda and/or ginger ale to fill. Stir gently to combine, then garnish with the cherries and serve.
Nutritional facts | Calories per serving (using 1/2 ounce grenadine and 6 ounces soda): 240; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 21 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 23 g; Protein: 0 g.
Traditional recipe adapted by Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.