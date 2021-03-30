An estimated 200 Mozambicans and foreign workers had been sheltering at the Amarula Palma hotel, shown at center in this satellite image, with its helipad below left, in Palma, Mozambique. By Monday the hotel was empty as fierce fighting for control of Mozambique’s strategic northern town of Palma persisted into its sixth day with heavily armed rebels fighting army, police and a private military outfit in several spots. — Planet Labs Inc. via AP