Rebecca Olivia Willoughby died on September 21, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022. Viewing 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., at Holy Cross Baptist Church, 1900 North 63rd Street, Phila. Pa. 19151. Homegoing Service 10:00 a.m. Interment: Fernwood Cemetery.

