A few days ago on Jan. 7, Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California – after 15 embarrassing rounds of clinically insane voting – was unfortunately elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
I say “unfortunately” because his leadership role as head of America's new racist party will begin the type of assault on civil rights that has not been seen in this country since the Jim Crow era officially ended in 1965.
Not only is the Republican Party racist as proven by its antipathy to voting rights, its aversion to affirmative action, its opposition to (what it ignorantly thinks is) critical race theory, its embracing of pro-slavery statues, its support for the so-called “great replacement theory” resulting from its opposition to Black and Brown immigration, and its cultish worship of Orange Hitler, the toxically masculine Republican Party is also misogynistic. Its rabid hostility toward the privacy rights and bodily autonomy of women and girls proves that.
Therefore, if the problem is reactionary white men, and it is, the cure is progressive Black women. America needs more of them to run for all types of legislative, executive and especially judicial positions on the federal, state and local levels. I say “especially judicial positions” because judges have the authority to stop unconstitutional legislation (passed by fascist, racist, misogynistic Republicans, for example) and executive orders (signed by fascist, racist, misogynistic presidents like Mango Mussolini and fascist, racist, misogynistic governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida) in their tracks.
That brings me to political candidates like the remarkably impressive Samantha J. Williams, who's running for judge in Philadelphia's May primary. But more about this exceptional candidate later in this column.
First, allow me to provide some important background information regarding the awesome powers of judges.
In “The New Jim Crow,” progressive Black woman Michelle Alexander wrote, “More African American adults are under correctional control today, in prison or jail, on probation or parole, than were enslaved in 1850....” Wow! More than during slavery! I guess America's legal system, presided over by judges with their awesome powers, really is abusively, brutally and often deadly racist.
When I use the phrase “awesome powers,” I truly mean it. That's no hyperbole. Judges have more powers than mayors, governors and presidents, I truly mean it. Unlike a mayor or a governor or even a president, a judge has (at least) four awesome – meaning absolute – powers:
1. A judge can take away your property via seizure/forfeiture orders and/or fines.
2. A judge can take away your children via custody orders.
3. A judge can take away your liberty via incarceration orders.
4. A judge can take away your life via death penalty orders.
And as I previously mentioned, when combined with racism, those absolute powers become abusive and brutal as well as deadly.
That's precisely why you must vote for Samantha J. Williams in May. After earning her undergraduate degree and law degree from Temple University, she worked in the District Attorney's Office where she litigated hundreds of cases. But she wasn't like the Assistant DAs from the bad old days of pro-Rizzo District Attorney Lynne Abraham. In other words, Williams a fair prosecutor, not an unfair persecutor. She sought justice, not vengeance. In fact, as she points out, “My experience [in the DA's Office] reinforced the need to address the glaring gaps and disparities in our legal system. This gave me the desire to have a different kind of impact, which I was able to achieve when I accepted the role of Director of Legislation and Policy for Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.”
In that role, she wrote numerous laws that, for example, did the following:
• Reduced the backlog of cases in Municipal Court by allowing minor offense like disorderly conduct or open alcohol containers to receive code violations instead of criminal charges;
• Protected financially distressed tenants from unfair evictions;
• Banned potential employers from unfairly penalizing “returning citizens” who had already fully paid their debt to society and who were attempting to become productive taxpaying members of society;
• Safeguarded the public with “red flag” alerts that removed firearms from the homes of apparently dangerous persons;
• Established the Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which is the new, independent agency designed to assist Philadelphia residents with issues involving police officers.
While serving as Director of Legislation and Policy, Williams also oversaw the Public Safety Committee, the Criminal Justice Reform Committee and the Legislative Oversight Committee.
Last year, the Legal Intelligencer, which is the city's premiere lawyers publication, presented her with its Distinguished Leader Award.
Moreover, she's on the Executive Board of the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). And she's also on the Executive Board of the Barristers' Association, which is the city's premiere Black lawyers organization.
Furthermore, she's an Adjunct Professor for Temple Law School's National Trial Team Program.
As she eloquently states: “Fairness can only be 'fair' based on the lived experiences of the person who is administering it. We need judges that understand what it's like to grow up in this city and have spent time advocating for the needs of our most vulnerable residents. I'm uniquely qualified to bring a fresh perspective to the bench, combining my trial experience with my track record of advancing policies that balance the interests of public safety and criminal justice reform.”
Her supporters so far (with many more publicly joining in soon) include state Sen. Sharif Street, state Sen. Vincent Hughes, state Rep. Morgan Cephas, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, former Defender Association chief Keir Bradford-Grey, and yours truly, attorney Michael Coard AKA “The Angriest Black Man in America!” You must vote for her.
Also, you must vote for the other Black candidates running for trial judgeships in the May primary. So far, there are seven of them (including Samantha Williams) who have publicly announced their candidacy. And sources tell me that there are three others who might run. I'll explain all the details about all of them before the May primary election. You must vote for them.
In addition, there's a great current Common Pleas Court trial judge who's running to become a Superior Court judge. She's Timika Lane and you must vote for her because her experience, acumen, demeanor and reputation make her the most qualified candidate for any appellate court in Pennsylvania. I'll explain all the details about her before the May primary election. You must vote for her.
But you must NOT vote to retain Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley in the November general election. And it's not just because of what she did to Meek Mill, but also what she did to many other defendants. But don't believe me because of what I say. Believe what the state Supreme Court and the state Superior Court and two Common Pleas Court Supervising Judges and the current District Attorney and a former District Attorney and the chief of the Defender Association and the governor and the mayor all said about her. I'll explain all the details about her before the November general election.
Like my grandmother used to say, “All skinfolk ain't kinfolk.” But she wasn't just talking about so-called “brotha” Clarence Thomas. She was also talking about a so-called “sistah.”
By the way, if my beloved and wise grandmother were still alive, she would vote for Samantha J. Williams and would tell you to do the same.
