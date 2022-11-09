As Pennsylvania counties continue to count ballots from the 2022 general election, some residents may already be eager to ditch their campaign yard signs.
Instead of sending campaign signs to the landfill, Montgomery County wants residents to consider recycling them. Last week, Montgomery County’s Recycling Office announced 16 sites where residents can drop off their signs.
The recycling drop-off sites were due to began accepting signs Wednesday, during their normal hours of operation, through Tuesday.
The county will accept your plastic yard signs — corrugated and film — as well as metal stands.
Below is a full list of drop-off sites across Montgomery County:
- Abington Township Highway Yard, 2201 Florey Lane, Abington
- Cheltenham Township Public Works Facility, 8101 Old York Road, Elkins Park
- Borough of Collegeville Municipal Building, 491 East Main St., Collegeville
- Douglass Township Building, 1320 East Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville
- Hatfield Township Building, 1950 School Road, Hatfield
- Horsham Township Municipal Building, 1025 Horsham Road, Horsham
- Lower Merion Transfer Station, 1300 North Woodbine Ave., Penn Valley
- Lower Providence Township Public Works Facility, 500 Church Road, Eagleville
- Lower Salford Township Municipal Building, 379 Main St., Harleysville
- Montgomery County Democratic Committee Headquarters, 21 East Airy Street, Norristown (in parking lot behind building)
- Montgomery Township Administration Building, 1001 Stump Road, Montgomeryville
- Skippack Township Building, 4089 Heckler Road, Skippack
- Upper Dublin Township Library, 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington
- Upper Gwynedd Township Pool Parking Lot 1, Parkside Place, North Wales
- Whitemarsh Township Administration Building, 616 West Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill
- Whitpain Township Administration Building, 960 Wentz Road, Blue Bell
Anyone with questions may contact Montgomery County Recycling via email or via phone at 610-278-3618.
