Bernard Hebda, Catholic archbishop of Minneapolis
“The decision by a jury of peers punctuates the grief that has gripped the Twin Cities in these last months and underscores the soul-searching that has taken place in homes, parishes and workplaces across the country as we together confront the chasm that exists between the brokenness of our world and the harmony and fraternity that our Creator intends for all his children.”
The Rev. Bernice King, CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change
“Oh, that George Floyd were still alive. But I’m thankful for accountability. The work continues. Justice is a continuum. And America must bend with the moral arc of the universe, which bends toward justice.”
Joint statement
The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Episcopal bishop of Washington; the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of the Washington National Cathedral; the Rev. Canon Leonard L. Hamlin, Sr., canon missioner of the Cathedral; and the Rev. Robert W. Fisher, rector of St. John’s Church of Lafayette Square, in a joint statement: “We pray for God’s mercy to surround George Floyd’s family and friends as they hold their private grief in the spotlight of an international movement demanding acknowledgement that Black lives matter as much as other lives. … We also pray for all police officers, for their discernment when on duty and for their safety. We pray for those in civic leadership during this time of unrest and racial reckoning, that they will use their authority for the good of all. George Floyd’s tragic death has prompted a national reckoning on racial injustice, and rightfully so.”
Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, senior vice president of the Union for Reform Judaism
“Today’s jury decision finding Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts ends an important chapter in the pursuit of justice. ... Yet the national outcry for racial justice sparked by George Floyd’s murder continues across the United States and world as we pursue an end to the systemic racism that disproportionately claims the lives of Black people.”
