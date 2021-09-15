Demonstrators march in Minneapolis on May 31, as protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Though last year's racial justice protests unleashed an avalanche of donations for minority communities, the philanthropic community remains divided about which donations should be counted as advancing racial equity. Using a new definition, Candid says it has cataloged nearly 29,000 grants valued at $14.1 billion donated since Floyd’s death. — AP/Julio Cortez