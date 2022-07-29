In a federal lawsuit filed on July 22 against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and current as well as former county jail officers, eight women allege that a jail officer — in exchange for $1,000 — gave two male inmates keys to a separate section of the Jeffersonville, Indiana, jail where female inmates were housed.
And it's even worse than that because this lawsuit is the second one that's been filed recently. The first was filed in June by 20 women who initially stepped forward.
As reported by Mike Stunson of the Lexington Herald-Leader: “The women claim that ... jail officer David Lowe gave two male detainees keys to the interior of the jail …. [And for more than two hours during the early morning of Oct. 24], the two male detainees and other male inmates went into the restricted areas of the jail that housed women, according to the lawsuit.”
As the lawsuit alleges, “Numerous male detainees used the keys … to enter Pods 4(E) and 4(F), where they raped, assaulted, harassed, threatened and intimidated the plaintiffs … and other women ….”
The attorneys describe it as a “night of terror” when two masked male inmates abruptly entered the women's cells and attacked them- followed by more men who exposed their genitals, made violent threats, cursed at, and groped the women's breasts and thighs. The attorneys are seeking compensation from the county for numerous civil rights violations, including, but not limited to, intentional infliction of emotional distress, deliberate indifference, and negligence.
One of the attorneys elaborated on this “night of terror” by stating, “That was terrifying to them. There's just nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”
Apart from the terror of that night was the horror afterward when, as asserted in the lawsuit, one victimized woman contracted genital herpes and another was impregnated and miscarried.
As pointed out in the Lexington Herald-Leader, the lawsuit also alleges that no jail officers came to the women's defense during those more than two hours, despite the fact that the entire attack was displayed live on surveillance video.
Shortly after the violent incident, Lowe was fired and charged with official misconduct and other criminal offenses. He confessed to accepting the $1,000 payment and to providing the male inmates with access to the female inmates' cells.
As reported by Valerie Chinn of WDRB.com based on the affidavit of probable cause, Lowe admitted in his confession that he “propped open a door in one of the jail's pods that leads to a secure area. Police said a review of video footage revealed Lowe entering a pod with a blood pressure cart, 'acting like he was taking a blood pressure reading from an inmate deep inside the pod area, with his back to the main door' that … [he] left propped open.
While Lowe's back was turned, two inmates began searching for and removing items from the pod office and concealing them under their clothing.
After his rights were read to him, police said Lowe admitted he 'intentionally placed himself deep into the pod with his back to the door to allow inmates access to the open pod doors.' Once inside the pod office, inmates removed keys allowing access to parts of the jail ….”
Despite his confession, an internal investigation by the jail's top officials resulted in no rape charges against any male inmate yet. Not one. As reported by Jonathan Edwards of The Washington Post, one of the women's attorneys stated that this is “a continuing insult to the women.”
And to add injury to insult, the complaining female inmates, as noted in the lawsuit, were punished by having the lights kept on in their cells for 72 hours nonstop and having their hygiene products, pillows and blankets confiscated.
By the way, at the time the lawsuit was filed, jail officials still hadn't changed the locks to the pods despite the fact that the keys were still missing.
The problem of all types of mistreatment of incarcerated women and girls, many of whom were accused of nonviolent crimes and therefore should never have been incarcerated, is not limited to Indiana. It exists nationwide. As documented by The Sentencing Project,
“The female incarcerated population stands nearly five times higher than in 1980. Between 1980 and 2020, the number of incarcerated women increased by more than 475%, rising from a total of 26,326 in 1980 to 152,854 in 2020.
Though many more men are in prison than women, the rate of growth for female imprisonment has been twice as high as that of men since 1980.”
By the way, when I say nationwide, I'm including Pennsylvania.
But thanks to State Representatives Morgan Cephas, Isabella Fitzgerald, Donna Bullock, and Joanna McClinton in particular and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) in general, things are beginning to change.
On March 27, 2019, State Rep. Cephas and colleagues unveiled proposed legislation, known as Pennsylvania's Dignity for Incarcerated Women package, that would assist incarcerated women (which includes mothers as well as fathers) in the Commonwealth.
In her words, “As chairwoman of the Women and Girls of Color Subcommittee of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, I traveled to SCI-Muncy last year, which is one of the two state prisons that houses female inmates and heard the cry for help ….
Women are the fastest-growing segment of the incarcerated population. According to a report from the Vera Institute of Justice, the number of women in jail in the U.S. has grown 14-fold since 1970. Furthermore, a majority are accused of non- violent offenses. What's often ignored by our criminal justice system, though, is the fact that female [accused] offenders have vastly different needs and experience different stresses compared to men.
That package of bills would include the creation of a Women and Girls Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and would require the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to submit an annual report on healthcare screenings and care services they provide to the House Health and Human Services Committee and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
Rep. Fitzgerald's legislation would require state prisons to provide free feminine hygiene items to all female inmates.
Rep. Bullock's legislation would offer a free monthly phone call to incarcerated mothers and fathers.
Rep. McClinton's legislation would expand programs to incarcerated women and all others reentering society.
Sistahs like these in the legislature leading the battle to protect sistahs in the jails and prisons is a wonderful thing.
But that's no real surprise because that's what real sistahs do.
