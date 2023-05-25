The suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Randy Mills on the 23 bus, Wednesday night. The teen was a student at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia.-- photo courtesy the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police have identified the teenaged homicide victim in the shooting on the Route 23 bus, Wednesday night. Randy Mills, 15, a student from Roxborough High School, was shot in the chest by another passenger in his teens or 20's, 10:45 p.m., on the Germantown bus, after the two got into a heated argument.
Mills was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead, after he was found bleeding in the aisle, following the shooting, near the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue. He became the 23rd death by homicide involving a school-aged student in the Philadelphia-area, in 2023, according to the Philadelphia School District.
The district issued a statement, Friday, "extending our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts to family and friends of the young Roxborough High School student whose life was tragically cut short, Wednesday." The statement from the school district added, "We condemn the senseless gun violence in Philadelphia-a years-long crisis that continues to have lasting impacts on our children and their families."
Police are still looking for the shooter, according to Officer Tanya Little of Police Public Relations. The suspect is a black male wearing a ski-mask that makes him difficult to identify on surveillance cameras. The shots just missed hitting the bus driver through the bus partition that surrounds bus operators.
"She is fine, but anyone who went through that ordeal would be shaken up," said, John Golden of SEPTA Media Relations, referring to the 52-year-old bus driver who is lucky to be alive. "These are challenging times in the city and we are doing all we can to keep passengers safe," he said.
Golden said SEPTA has released any footage from bus cameras that might help them find the suspect to the Philadelphia Police Department.
"Full facial coverings that cover the face so that the person can not be identified, are not appropriate," said Golden. "Anyone wearing them them will be ordered to take them off and will be escorted by the SEPTA bus by Transit Police," he said.
Also, on Friday afternoon, a 17-year-old student from Parkway West High School, was stabbed outside his school of Fairmount Avenue. The teen was stabbed in the right buttocks and is recovering at Presbyterian Hospital. Police are still searching for suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.