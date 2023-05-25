Mills's shooter

The suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Randy Mills on the 23 bus, Wednesday night. The teen was a student at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia.-- photo courtesy the Philadelphia Police Department.

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Police have identified the teenaged homicide victim in the shooting on the Route 23 bus, Wednesday night. Randy Mills, 15, a student from Roxborough High School, was shot in the chest by another passenger in his teens or 20's, 10:45 p.m., on the Germantown bus, after the two got into a heated argument. 

Mills was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead, after he was found bleeding in the aisle, following the shooting, near the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue. He became the 23rd death by homicide involving  a school-aged student in the Philadelphia-area, in 2023, according to the Philadelphia School District.

