Thursday evening at the intersection of Osage Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway (site of the 1985 MOVE siege), MOVE members and supporters read a minute-by-minute account of the bombing and the confrontation that led up to it: Philadelphia police, attempting to serve warrants on four members and evict the rest of the Black back-to-nature group from its headquarters, bombed it, igniting fuel for a generator. Some in attendance Thursday shouted “shame,” and “grave robber.” Once the group started marching, they recited the names of those who died in the bombing as well as those who survived the incident 36 years ago. FOR MORE ON THIS, GO TO PHILLYTRIB.COM

