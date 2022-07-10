After 57 years in media, a radio legend is retiring. Bob Perkins has been instrumental in establishing WRTI as one of the premier jazz stations in the country since 1997. At one time, you could hear him from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. The legend is scaling back. He will not host his daily show, but he will continue to host the Sunday program.
He shared, “After 57 years in media, 25 of those years spent at WRTI, I am now into my 88th year, so this is a good time to retire from full-time hosting at the station and reflect on where I’ve been with whom I’ve talked and what I have learned over the decades as a newsman editorial writer and jazz music host and see where that leads me. I look forward to the opportunity to pick up the mic at WRTI on Sundays to continue to serve all the listeners with finely tuned ears, who have said that I’ve helped keep jazz music alive in Philadelphia, and beyond.”
Perkins is a native of South Philadelphia and has been one of the city’s most consistent voices since 1969. He began his career as a news and editorial intern at WDAS. He previously worked for five years in Detroit radio. Following his time at WDAS, he went on to host a weekend jazz music show on WHYY public radio.
To understand how he got here, one must first understand what inspired Perkins to start his career in radio.
“I started in 1964. It was my older brother that turned me on to music. He was nine years my senior. He was the one that turned me on to jazz. He introduced me to various bands,” he said.
His interest in jazz describes his love for the music “someone can play a tune and put a snippet of his or her life into the music they are playing. Where they’ve been, who they loved, and who loved them,” he replied.
He shared his memories of radio’s early days and how the medium has evolved over time. “As I mentioned, I am a war baby. It’s where we got our information and where we connected and, in some ways, still do.”
Perkins spoke about what he wants his Philadelphia audience to remember about him.
“That I contributed something. Much of the audience was Caucasian. I don’t think they knew much about Coltrane or Miles Davis. For twenty years I would mix in Sinatra, Vic Damone and some of the great singers, this resulted in the station getting letters saying that I did a good job,” he shared.
Perkins shared his thoughts on the city’s current lack of jazz venues.
“There were so many jazz clubs when I was coming up but today you have so many alternatives to jazz. There are so many other things a person can do other than listen to plain old radio. So, it’s tougher now,” are his sentiments.
Now that he won’t be on the air full-time, he’s revealed his plans.
“Maybe I’ll take my little story that I am sharing on the road,” he jokingly replies.
He has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to Philadelphia jazz, including a bronze plaque in the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame on the Avenue of the Arts, a proclamation from Philadelphia Mayor John Street and induction into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame in 2003. Many people in the city clearly appreciate his work.
WRTI’s general manager, William Johnson, put it best. “He is a gentleman, a kind soul, and just as nice in person as he is on the air. I’m thrilled that after he retires, he’ll continue to host Sunday Jazz Brunch, because we all need some GM (good music) with our toast and jam!”
For his listeners, Perkin’s soothing voice can provide solace in these turbulent times.
For more information on Jazz with Bob Perkins, visit wrti.org
