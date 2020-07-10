Why? For what reason?

Another black man dead for no sudden move

A white cop kills a black dude and it ends up on the news

When something like this happens

My brain turns to fumes

What if everything was turned around?

What if it was the white cops getting gunned down?

Wouldn’t they tear up the town?

For respect and glory

At this point, no one has a say to the story

Why when a black person gets pulled over

They have to fear for their lives

Not knowing when they get pulled over

If they’re going to make it out of there alive

To go home to his wife and kids

To make memories and have a good time

It’s the end of the racist world and this is a sign

The system is against us, so we need to band together.

There’s no reason to hate when we all bleed the same color

Instead of fighting, let’s just all love each other

But I would be lying if I said I didn’t have my doubts

This isn’t the first attempt at ending racism,

But here we are again, that’s what this is about.

I’m disappointed

How can you not see we are all humans?

there’s really nothing different about us all

But when a racist talks trash and is killing our brothers and sisters

I understand the brawl.

Because blacks are tired

Of this endless fight and being called names they don’t want be called

Racism ends now!

We are all equal!

So let’s stop and make it right,

Everybody ball up a fist for black lives.

Racism ends now!