Why? For what reason?
Another black man dead for no sudden move
A white cop kills a black dude and it ends up on the news
When something like this happens
My brain turns to fumes
What if everything was turned around?
What if it was the white cops getting gunned down?
Wouldn’t they tear up the town?
For respect and glory
At this point, no one has a say to the story
Why when a black person gets pulled over
They have to fear for their lives
Not knowing when they get pulled over
If they’re going to make it out of there alive
To go home to his wife and kids
To make memories and have a good time
It’s the end of the racist world and this is a sign
The system is against us, so we need to band together.
There’s no reason to hate when we all bleed the same color
Instead of fighting, let’s just all love each other
But I would be lying if I said I didn’t have my doubts
This isn’t the first attempt at ending racism,
But here we are again, that’s what this is about.
I’m disappointed
How can you not see we are all humans?
there’s really nothing different about us all
But when a racist talks trash and is killing our brothers and sisters
I understand the brawl.
Because blacks are tired
Of this endless fight and being called names they don’t want be called
Racism ends now!
We are all equal!
So let’s stop and make it right,
Everybody ball up a fist for black lives.
Racism ends now!
