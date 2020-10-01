A group of Mount Airy neighbors marched down Germantown Avenue between Upsal and Haines streets on Tuesday in a show of support for victims of police brutality.

The peaceful demonstration was organized by the Rev. James Buck, senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, after the Kentucky attorney general declined to bring charges against four Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“This is an extenuation of confronting police violence and political violence. We are standing in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in other states as well as other countries,” said Buck.

Buck added that the demonstrations grew out of a series of “community conversations” that he regularly hosts on Wednesdays for to discuss issues around race.

“Right after the savage murder of George Floyd, we started having conversations around police brutality, inequality and race relations, within our own community,” Buck said in reference to the police-custody death in Minneapolis in May that sparks protests worldwide.

Marchers were a diverse group, comprising white, Black, Asian and Indian men, women and youth, and were from different religions.

Lucas Friedman-Spring, a white teenager, was among the demonstrators. He said the only racial encounters that he had ever experienced were overhearing racist jokes and comments at school.

“It’s always a good thing to have conversations with people who live around us. [Racism] is a huge worldwide problem but something that can be dealt with,” he said. “It’s something that should be kept at the forefront of our attention.”

Anuj Gupta, chief of staff for Congressman Dwight Evans, also was in the procession.

“He voted for the George Floyd Act and recognizes the need for systemic reform on the local, state and federal levels,” she said. “It’s hard to say ‘go vote’ to folks with results like that but we have to keep pushing it. We’re not going to get the change we want unless we vote people in that have the sensibility we are looking for.”

Throughout the march, the demonstrators carried signs and chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter.” Though small in numbers, the group drew the support of motorists honking their horns and well-wishes.

At the end of the march, Buck held a moment of silence for victims of police brutality and COVID-19 families.