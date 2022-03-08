Quiz: Can you pass this spelling quiz?

1.The act of traveling or sightseeing
A. toreism
B. tourism
C. taurism
D. toureism
2. Someone who travels or visits a place for pleasure
A. tourist
B. taurist
C. torerist
D. toureist
3. The commercial buying and selling goods and services
A. traede
B. traid
C. traide
D. trade
4. A publication that provides synonyms and sometimes antonyms for the words of a given language
A. thesaurus
B. theasaurus
C. thaesaurus
D. theesaurus
5. A sporting competition in which contestants play a series of games to decide the winner
A. tournement
B. tourenament
C. tournament
D. taurnament
6. From one side of an opening to another
A. thruogh
B. threwe
C. through
D. threw
7. The horse _________ its rider
A. threwe
B. through
C. threw
D. thrugh
8. On the day after the present
A. tomorrow
B. tomorow
C. tommorrow
D. tommorow
9. The quality of a sound independent of its pitch and volume
A. timebre
B. tiembre
C. timbrer
D. timbre
10. An apparatus used to emause temperature
A. thermometre
B. thermmometer
C. thermometer
D. thermmometre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.