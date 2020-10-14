With acres of land and fresh outdoor air, pumpkin picking is still a go despite the pandemic. There’s lots of options in the townships surrounding Philadelphia, and many farm fall festivals also feature markets, apple orchards, mazes and hayrides.

Each farm offers something a little different. Here’s a rundown of 12 options that are easy to get to and from Philly.

Shady Brook Farm

931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley

Dates: Through Oct. 31

Hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Weekday: $12; Weekend: $18; free for children under 2

Reservations: Reserve ticketed time slots in advance online to guarantee admission

Froehlich’s Farm

3143 York Rd., Furlong

Dates: Through Oct. 31

Hours: Friday (pumpkin patch only) 3 to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $10 for access to the pumpkin patch, $20 for an activity pass; free for children under 2

Reservations: Friday pumpkin patch entry is free with $5 hayride or corn maze admission and an $8 combo ticket. Weekend pumpkin patch entry is $10, purchased at the farm. An activity pass for full festival access is $20 and online reservations are encouraged.

Snipes Farm

890 W. Bridge St., Morrisville

Dates: Every weekend through Oct. 25.

Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $7, free for children under 2

Reservations: Not required

Linvilla Orchards

137 West Knowlton Rd., Media

Activities include: Harvest Daytime Hayrides, Witch’s Nighttime Hayrides, Autumn Moon Nighttime Hayrides, Straw bale Maze, Corn Maze and Apple Blaster Train Rides

Dates: Through Oct. 30

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dates: Oct. 31 to Nov. 5

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 6 to Nov. 7

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 8

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Admission is free, activity prices vary and are pay as you go

Reservations: Reserving advanced timed tickets for activities online is encouraged

Milky Way Farm

521 E. Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs

Dates: Through Oct. 31

Hours: Weekday: 3 to 5 p.m.; Friday: 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Weekday: $3; Weekend: $5; free for children under 3

Reservations: Timed weekend tickets must be purchased online in advance

Highland Orchards

1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd., West Chester

Dates: Open year round

Hours, farm market and bakery: Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours, pick your own apples: Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and holiday Mondays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin patch: Open every Friday to Sunday in October.

Admission: Weekday apple picking: $30; Weekend apple picking: $34; Pumpkin patch admission: $2, free for children under 3

Reservations: Online prepay required for produce picking and market buys

Hellerick’s Family Farm

5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown

Dates: Through Nov. 3

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Admission: Weekday: $9.99; Weekend: $12.99

Reservations: Timed ticket reservations are required.

Indian Acres Tree Farm

111 Tuckerton Rd., Medford, NJ

Dates: Through Oct. 30

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m.; Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $4, free for children under 2

Reservations: Not required

Johnson’s Farm

133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ

Dates: Through Nov. 1

Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Weekday: $5; weekend, $6

Reservations: Advanced reservations are required

Arasapha Farms

1835 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills

Dates: Weekends through Nov. 1

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free hayride, pay for pumpkins at $0.87-per-pound Corn maze: $10

Reservations: Not required

Colonial Gardens

745 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville

Dates: Through Oct. 31

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Night hayride hours: Friday to Sunday, 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $6 hayrides, $3 mazes, $11 nighttime hayrides for adults, $9 for children 11 and under

Reservations: Not required

Lytle’s Farm

170 Church Rd., Lincoln University

Dates: Through Nov. 1

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Corn maze, $6

Reservations: Not required