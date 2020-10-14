With acres of land and fresh outdoor air, pumpkin picking is still a go despite the pandemic. There’s lots of options in the townships surrounding Philadelphia, and many farm fall festivals also feature markets, apple orchards, mazes and hayrides.
Each farm offers something a little different. Here’s a rundown of 12 options that are easy to get to and from Philly.
Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley
Dates: Through Oct. 31
Hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: Weekday: $12; Weekend: $18; free for children under 2
Reservations: Reserve ticketed time slots in advance online to guarantee admission
Froehlich’s Farm
3143 York Rd., Furlong
Dates: Through Oct. 31
Hours: Friday (pumpkin patch only) 3 to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $10 for access to the pumpkin patch, $20 for an activity pass; free for children under 2
Reservations: Friday pumpkin patch entry is free with $5 hayride or corn maze admission and an $8 combo ticket. Weekend pumpkin patch entry is $10, purchased at the farm. An activity pass for full festival access is $20 and online reservations are encouraged.
Snipes Farm
890 W. Bridge St., Morrisville
Dates: Every weekend through Oct. 25.
Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $7, free for children under 2
Reservations: Not required
Linvilla Orchards
137 West Knowlton Rd., Media
Activities include: Harvest Daytime Hayrides, Witch’s Nighttime Hayrides, Autumn Moon Nighttime Hayrides, Straw bale Maze, Corn Maze and Apple Blaster Train Rides
Dates: Through Oct. 30
Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dates: Oct. 31 to Nov. 5
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dates: Nov. 6 to Nov. 7
Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dates: Nov. 8
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: Admission is free, activity prices vary and are pay as you go
Reservations: Reserving advanced timed tickets for activities online is encouraged
Milky Way Farm
521 E. Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs
Dates: Through Oct. 31
Hours: Weekday: 3 to 5 p.m.; Friday: 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Weekday: $3; Weekend: $5; free for children under 3
Reservations: Timed weekend tickets must be purchased online in advance
Highland Orchards
1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd., West Chester
Dates: Open year round
Hours, farm market and bakery: Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hours, pick your own apples: Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and holiday Mondays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pumpkin patch: Open every Friday to Sunday in October.
Admission: Weekday apple picking: $30; Weekend apple picking: $34; Pumpkin patch admission: $2, free for children under 3
Reservations: Online prepay required for produce picking and market buys
Hellerick’s Family Farm
5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown
Dates: Through Nov. 3
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Weekday: $9.99; Weekend: $12.99
Reservations: Timed ticket reservations are required.
Indian Acres Tree Farm
111 Tuckerton Rd., Medford, NJ
Dates: Through Oct. 30
Hours: Monday to Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m.; Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $4, free for children under 2
Reservations: Not required
Johnson’s Farm
133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ
Dates: Through Nov. 1
Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Weekday: $5; weekend, $6
Reservations: Advanced reservations are required
Arasapha Farms
1835 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills
Dates: Weekends through Nov. 1
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: Free hayride, pay for pumpkins at $0.87-per-pound Corn maze: $10
Reservations: Not required
Colonial Gardens
745 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville
Dates: Through Oct. 31
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Night hayride hours: Friday to Sunday, 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $6 hayrides, $3 mazes, $11 nighttime hayrides for adults, $9 for children 11 and under
Reservations: Not required
Lytle’s Farm
170 Church Rd., Lincoln University
Dates: Through Nov. 1
Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: Corn maze, $6
Reservations: Not required
