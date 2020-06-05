SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Two major developments occurred early last week that affects the U.S. territory in big ways, including the first revision of civil code laws in nearly a century.

For the first time in nearly a century, a series of laws affecting marriage, abortion and property ownership were revised. The changes drew criticism because they were done without having held any public hearings.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez on Monday night signed into law a new civil code that replaces the one created in 1930 and contains more than 130 amendments, raising concerns that some could lead to certain loopholes in what is considered the island’s second most important legal document after its Constitution.

“We will never have a civil code with 100% consensus,” Vazquez said as she defended the new code, adding there will always be room to improve or change it.

Critics agree that it was time to revise and modernize the civil code, a process that began about 20 years ago. But they said legislators should have held public hearings before it was approved.

One of the biggest concerns for some is that while the new code upholds the right to have an abortion in Puerto Rico, it also for the first time recognizes the rights of a fetus. Among other changes are that couples getting a divorce no longer have to justify their decision in front of a judge and inheritors are not responsible for the debts or obligations of those who died.

Human rights activist Pedro Julio Serrano said he expects a flurry of lawsuits over the new civil code: “They wanted to satisfy God and the devil, and they ended up making no one happy.”

Vázquez says she doesn’t think the civil code violates the rights of anyone and that it would go into effect in 180 days.

Also on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the oversight board established by Congress to help Puerto Rico out of a devastating financial crisis, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, recent earthquakes and damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017. The justices reversed a lower court ruling that threatened to throw the island’s recovery efforts into chaos.

In a unanimous ruling, the court allowed the oversight board’s work to pull the island out of the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history to proceed. At one point, Puerto Rico faced more than $100 billion in debt and unfunded pension obligations.

The case stemmed from a constitutional challenge to the oversight board’s composition led by hedge funds that invested in Puerto Rican bonds. A lower court ruled last year that board members were appointed in violation of the Constitution because they were not confirmed by the Senate.

The U.S. president selects the board’s seven voting members. They and one other non-voting member chosen by Puerto Rico’s governor approve budgets and fiscal plans drawn up by the island’s government. The board also handles bankruptcy-like cases that allow the island to restructure its debts.

In his opinion for the court, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the board’s makeup is not controlled by the Constitution’s provision on appointments, but by a different provision giving Congress significant control over U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, whose parents moved to New York from Puerto Rico, wrote separate opinions agreeing with Monday’s outcome, though Sotomayor said she did so reluctantly.

Congress passed the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act in 2016, creating the board and allowing the president to appoint members without Senate confirmation. The hedge funds sued and won a ruling in the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Puerto Rico. The board was allowed to keep functioning in the meantime.

Almost a year ago, the justices agreed to review the appeals court decision on a relatively quick basis, scheduling arguments for October. But it took the court nearly eight months to issue its own decision.

On Tuesday, the oversight board said that the island could be hit with a deficit earlier than expected and see its surplus plunge by 65% in upcoming years, warning the government cannot afford to pay current debt obligations.

The announcement comes as the board prepares to vote on a fiscal plan that will serve as a blueprint as the U.S. territory continues to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load.

Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday that the island’s economy will shrink over the next five years and that the anticipated surplus in upcoming years will drop from $23 billion to $8 billion from fiscal years 2020 to 2032. She said there will be no cuts made to Puerto Rico’s government for now so it can focus on improving its operations, adding that the roughly $9.4 billion general fund will remain unchanged from the current fiscal year.