SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Countries’ negotiators and activists praised U.S President Joe Biden’s speech Friday but also noticed what was not mentioned: the issue of loss and damage. Loss and damage, where poorer nations hit by climate-change-driven extreme weather want reparations from the rich countries whose pollution caused global warming, is the No. 1 topic at climate talks with the U.S. in the past being reluctant to even discuss the issue. U.S. Special Envoy John Kerry has mentioned the topic in sessions in Egypt, but Biden did not.
“We would like for the U.S. to step up their game on loss and damage,” Sierra Club President Ramon Cruz said minutes later in the room Biden spoke in. “We would of course like to see more commitment to that.”
