Chester residents and organizers from surrounding areas protested Saturday against the Covanta Trash Burning Incinerator, which they say poisons the air in the residential area.
The group met at Chester City Hall and marched over 2 miles to the Covanta facility at 10 Highland Ave., which they said is the largest incinerator in the nation.
“I’m here to protest the burning of trash in Chester at the Covanta plant,” said Louis Morse, a Chester resident and member of the group Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living, or CRCQL (pronounced "circle").
“This has been going on a long time, since 1991, and we’ve been active since 1992 as an organization and we’ve been fighting this ever since,” he said. "People are dying from this polluted air and we know it’s polluting our neighborhoods and we’re here to fight that.”
Zuleme Mayfield, chair of CRCQL, said at the rally that the incinerator runs 24 hours nonstop and releases lead and arsenic into the air.
“It’s a densely populated community, primarily Black, and studies have shown that 78% to 90% of waste polluting facilities are put in Black, brown and indigenous communities, so there is environmental racism, and we know that,” she said.
“The pollutants that come out of there we believe are affecting everything, every aspect of our lives,” she said, raising the possibility that the pollution might even affect the cognitive health of the children.
“The question needs to be asked: Are they being polluted to the point that they cannot learn, because we know certain pollutants like lead diminish your learning capabilities.”
Covanta says waste-to-energy incineration is a sustainable alternative to landfills for waste disposal, generating electricity for homes and businesses and steam for export to industries.
"Waste-to-Energy is a technologically advanced means of waste disposal that is widely recognized for reducing greenhouse gases — particularly methane — by eliminating emissions from landfills. NASA scientists have identified landfills as super-emitters of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 84 times more potent as a climate-warming gas than CO₂," the company website says.
Opponents of the incinerator say that, adding insult to injury, a significant amount of the trash burned at Covanta comes from outside Chester.
“Twenty percent of it comes from New York, 20% of it comes from Philly, and 27%-28% of it come from Delaware County. Chester generates less than 2% of the trash that’s burned in that facility so we as a people are bearing the burden of everybody for nothing,” Mayfield said.
The protesters included students from colleges and universities who supported closing the incinerator.
Tyler White, a student at Swarthmore College, said the college is only a few miles from Chester but there’s a significant difference between the two communities:
“Even though its only a few miles from here, it [Swarthmore] is a predominately white space and Chester is not so we send a majority of our trash here mandated by the Delaware County Solid Waste Authority so we’re really here to hold accountable our contribution to that waste,” White said.
White said that it was important to send a message that the right to breathe is fundamental to “Black lives mattering” and had a message to not only officials in Chester but also to outside contributors to the waste sent there:
“We need to make sure that we hold everyone who lives in this county accountable for the fact that we are contributing to this and pushing, not only the Chester County Council but also the Delaware Solid Waste Authority and all of the elected officials in Philadelphia as well that we are contributing to not only the degradation of this community but we’re also killing Black people by the exhaust that is being released into the air,” White said.
“I don’t think it's right that we are importing trash to Chester and burning it,” said Richard Hoffmann of Media, who attended the rally. “It’s not just Delaware County trash, it's from all up and down the East Coast and that’s just not right, it’s not fair and it’s an injustice that needs to be changed.”
Mike Ewall, founder and executive director of Energy Justice Network and a resident of Philadelphia, said Covanta is the largest trash incinerator in the country, burning 3,500 tons of trash a day.
Ewall said that organizers tried to stop Philadelphia from sending trash to Chester years ago but that Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland had derailed the efforts.
“We had 48 groups saying don’t sign the contract to burn our trash and recyclables,” said Ewall, but Kirkland sent a letter sent to Philadelphia requesting that the distribution of trash to Chester continue. It did.
Kirkland, who observed the protest at City Hall from his car, said many other localities do not object to having industries in their communities.
“I find it interesting that so many other persons from other communities are now so much in love and care so much about Chester when they walked away from our community,” said Kirkland in reference to what he called the “white flight” of former Chester residents when Blacks began to move into the community.
“You have industries now in Marcus Hook, a predominately white community, and you have Sunoco down there. Nobody touches Sunoco. Do you know why? Because that’s their bread and butter,” he said.
“You have Monroe Energy in Trainer, PA, and you know what? Nobody touches them. All of those smokestacks, all of that stuff going in the air and what do they want to do, put it in the ground and put it in landfills and destroy the earth for futures to come.”
Asked what he would say to organizers and protesters from outside the area concerned about trash incineration in Chester, Kirkland responded:
“Mind their business. None of them had the courtesy to come in here or to say, ‘We’d like to talk to the mayor. We’d like to have a meeting with the mayor.' So they can mind their business. I don’t go to their communities,” said Kirkland.
