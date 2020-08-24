Probe of 3 drug-trafficking groups nets guns, drugs, cash

Authorities say an eight-month investigation of three drug trafficking organizations in Kensington has netted 20 guns and $480,000 cash as well as tens of thousands of doses of fentanyl and cocaine and other drugs.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday agents executed search warrants last week in 30 locations believed to be connected to the organizations, whose activities he said have been linked to two Philadelphia-area shootings.

Drugs sold by the groups have been located as far away as Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Virginia as well as Pennsylvania, he said. Shapiro also released the names of almost three dozen people he said were among those arrested.

The probe was part of the Kensington initiative, a local, state and federal law enforcement partnership targeting major criminal drug organizations in the northeast Philadelphia neighborhood.

Man arrested in stabbing deaths of wife, mother

NEWTOWN SQUARE — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the stabbing deaths of his wife and mother in suburban Philadelphia.

Newtown Township police said officers were dispatched to the home at about 9:45 a.m. Monday after a man phoned 911 and reported that he had committed the slayings.

Responding officers said they went to the home and the man answering the door was covered in blood and said the same thing before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. The body of his mother was found on the first floor and the body of his wife was found upstairs, both with slashing injuries.

Sixty-three-year-old Iqbal Singh was charged with first- and third-degree murder as well as possession of an instrument of crime and was being held without bail. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a message was left at a number listed for him.

— Compiled from The Associated Press