W hen Cherie Amoore allegedly kidnapped a baby boy from the King of Prussia Mall last Thursday, she told police she had given birth in February to a child who died within hours and that she just wanted to hold a baby again.
While it has not officially been determined whether Amoore gave birth, the situation has brought the issues of mental health and postpartum depression to the forefront.
Postpartum depression is an illness that can happen with women who have just given birth and can also affect mothers who had a miscarriage or still birth.
“I think people are probably not made aware of how common it is. Approximately 13 percent of women may experience postpartum depression and that’s more of a clinical diagnosis because women often have depression symptoms after giving birth,” said Rhonda C. Boyd, Ph.D, a child psychologist in Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “One of the things that we know is that sometimes women experience depression during pregnancy and it lasts during the postpartum period.”
Postpartum depression is described by the American Psychological Association as a serious mental health problem characterized by a prolonged period of emotional disturbance occurring with the responsibilities of caring for a newborn infant.
There are different approaches that are taken when it comes to treating women who are experiencing postpartum depression. Women who are clinically diagnosed with postpartum depression may be placed on an anti-depressant drug, undergo mental health therapy or be treated with a combination of both a drug and clinical therapy.
“There’s been a movement to identify postpartum depression early on so that women can get treated,” Boyd said.
She said there is a lack of resources for women who experienced the loss of a baby.
“There could be a grief reaction that happens with any loss that could put someone in a major depression. There are times when there is not as much support around loss, whether it was a miscarriage or a stillbirth,” Boyd said.
There are no formal statistics on postpartum depression in African American women. However, according to an article in the Indianapolis Recorder, Lekeisha Sumner, an associate professor and licensed psychologist based in Los Angeles said that upward of 40 percent of African-American women experience depressive symptoms after giving birth.
She said factors such as pre-pregnancy diabetes or diabetes before stillbirth, unplanned pregnancy, environmental and social stressors as well as financial strain can cause the vulnerability among African Americans.
According to the Mayo Clinic, signs of postpartum depression may include a depressed mood or severe mood swings, excessive crying, difficulty bonding with your baby, withdrawing from family and friends, loss of appetite or eating much more, inability to sleep, overwhelming fatigue or loss of energy, reduced interest and pleasure in activities you used to enjoy, intense irritability and anger, fear that you’re not a good mother, feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt or inadequacy, diminished ability to think clearly, severe anxiety and panic attacks, thoughts of harming yourself or your baby and recurrent thoughts of death or suicide.
Symptoms typically develop within the first few weeks after giving birth, but may begin later – up until six months after birth.
“Sometimes people don’t have the social support that they may need and there is the possibility that people may not know what to do,” Boyd said. “There are probably national support groups but there is not much support for women who lose their baby as is needed.”
