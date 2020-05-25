Deaths of two men deemed murder-suicide
YARDLEY — Authorities say the deaths of two men at a luxury apartment complex in the Philadelphia area are believed to have been a murder-suicide.
Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to The Edge at Yardley at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Chief Ken Coluzzi said they found a man lying on the ground outside with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body.
A witness told police that the shooter had entered a downstairs apartment, and police evacuated about 50 people and told others to shelter in place while Bucks County SWAT Team members tried to make contact with him.
Coluzzi said SWAT team members entered the apartment at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and found the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a weapon in his hand. He was identified as 59-year-old Brian Moyer. The name of the victim, described as a man in his 30s, hasn’t been released pending notification of his relatives.
Coluzzi said Moyer and the victim lived in separate upstairs and downstairs apartments. Police have yet to determine a motive for the slaying.
State: $93K sought from nursing homes
HARRISBURG — State health officials say civil penalties totaling more than $93,000 have been assessed against nursing care facilities in Pennsylvania amid hundreds of complaint investigations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Saturday that nursing home surveyors have conducted more than 1,470 inspections of nursing homes since the beginning of February. There have been more than 900 complaint investigations, and 10 sanctions were finalized, the department said.
“We know that congregate care settings, like nursing homes, have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine. “That is why we remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians by continuing to hold nursing home operators accountable, as necessary, to ensure they are providing safe care. If you see something at a nursing home that doesn’t seem right, we encourage you to speak up.”
Last year, the department conducted 5,381 inspections of 3,637 nursing homes, including 3,285 complaint investigations, the department said. A total of 213 sanctions were finalized against nursing care facilities and civil penalties totaled more than $2.5 million dollars, the department said.
Sanctions can result in civil penalties, admission prohibitions, license revocation or the facility being placed under a provisional license, which can require more inspections than normal, among other things, officials said.
Del. allows restaurants, barsto expand outdoor seatingWILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware restaurants and bars can expand outdoor seating and the state’s churches can hold outdoor services without size limits now that Gov. John Carney has loosened restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carney’s office on Saturday announced those revisions to his state-of-emergency declaration. A total of 326 people in Delaware have died from COVID-19 complications, the state Division of Public Health said Sunday.
Restaurants and bars can submit plans to expand outdoor seating to municipal or county officials. The state Office of Alcohol Beverage Control also will review outdoor seating plans for applicants with liquor licenses.
The first phase of Delaware’s “economic reopening” plan, effective June 1, will allow restaurants and bars to reopen their indoor spaces at 30 percent of “stated fire capacity,” according to the governor’s office.
“We want everyone to enjoy Delaware’s great restaurants, bars and craft breweries, but we’re asking that you do so safely, in a way that protects our neighbors and members of all of our families,” Carney said in a statement.
— Compiled from The Associated Press
