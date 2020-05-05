The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of political and business leader Renee Amoore. Her death was confirmed by Alex Balacki, First Deputy Coroner in that office.
Amoore was the Deputy Chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party and founder and president of The Amoore Group, which included Amoore Health Systems, Inc., 521 Management Group, Inc., and Ramsey Educational and Development Institute, Inc.
These companies provide economic development and job creation opportunities, government liaison, marketing, and public relations services at both corporate and educational training programs.
Amoore was a long time advocate of clinically appropriate and cost effective alternatives to more expensive care.
In 1996, she was elevated to the position of Deputy Chair of the state’s Republican Party and was recognized nationally for the work she did to bring more people of color into the Republican Party.
Amoore also worked in Trump’s administration after he was elected, as a volunteer for his Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) transition team.
Initially wary of Trump’s candidacy, Amoore said she was pleasantly surprised by the then newly-elected president during a meeting at North Philadelphia’s The View that she lead between him and local Black faith leaders over the summer.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Amoore said at the time. “A lot of people are coming to me like ‘Oh my God, this is the end of the world!’ I don’t see it like that I think we have to give everybody a chance. I think we have to wait and see.”
Amoore received many awards, including Pennsylvania’s Best 50 Women in Business, National Registry of Who’s Who, Black Achievers Award, Pennsylvania’s Honor Roll for Women, NAACP Award for Community Service in Education and the “Class of ’98” from Main Line Today magazine. She was honored by Elizabeth Dole as an Outstanding Entrepreneur for her achievements in the business community.
The coroners office has yet to determine the cause of death. Funeral details have not been announced by the family.
Tribune News Editor Johann Calhoun contributed to the reporting of this story
