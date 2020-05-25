Chicago’s deadliest Memorial Day holiday since 2015
CHICAGO — Nine people were killed and another 27 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of early Monday, already marking the deadliest Memorial Day weekend in the city since 2015.
Chicago police increased patrols and community organizations deployed mediators to neighborhood “hot spots” to try to stem violence over the holiday weekend, when gun violence has historically spiked. Police Superintendent David Brown also said officers would be looking out for large gatherings that are prohibited because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But according to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, with a day to go the number of deaths this weekend already had exceeded every holiday weekend since 2015, when 12 people were killed. The deaths included a 16-year-old who was shot in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.
Police said two officers were hurt while trying to disperse a large gathering Sunday night. They suffered minor injuries, police said.
Georgia Aquarium says beluga whale gives birth
ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has announced the birth of its newest beluga whale.
Staff at the aquarium say the calf was born on Sunday, May 17 to its mother, 20-year-old Whisper.
At birth, the newborn weighed 174 pounds and measured 5 feet and 4 inches long. After a long labor, mother and calf are resting and bonding away from other beluga whales, according to the aquarium. Georgia Aquarium staff are keeping close watch over the pair.
The typical gestation period for beluga whales is 15 to 16 months. Births most frequently occur in late spring or early summer.
The Georgia Aquarium remains closed to the public to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
A number of belugas have died at the Georgia Aquarium in recent days, including three calves and an adult female who died from heart failure.
The aquarium has been active in attempts to import wild beluga whales from Russia and captive-born beluga whales from Canada. Animal rights groups opposed the aquarium’s involvement in its most recent attempt to help a Connecticut aquarium import five whales. The Mystic Aquarium would own three of the whales, while the Georgia Aquarium would own two. All five are supposed to be housed in Connecticut for five years of research, but they could be relocated to Atlanta.
Federal officials have yet to act on the application. They denied an earlier attempt by the Georgia Aquarium and others to import 18 captured belugas. The Georgia Aquarium later said it would not accept wild-caught dolphins or whales.
Egypt’s doctors criticize over virus ‘negligence’
CAIRO — Egypt’s medical union on Monday blamed the government for increasing levels of coronavirus infections and deaths among healthcare professionals, its sharpest criticism yet of the country’s handling of the pandemic.
Citing growing frustration over a lack of protective equipment, testing and hospital beds for front-line doctors, the union described the Egyptian health ministry’s negligence as “a crime of killing by irresponsibility.”
The union reported that 19 doctors have died and 350 have contracted the virus, according to official figures, although testing of medical staff remains limited.
“The health ministry bears full responsibility,” it said, “as a result of its failure to protect them.”
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, has officially recorded 17,967 infections and 783 fatalities due to COVID-19. Although it’s a modest toll compared with the U.S. and Europe, the curve is rapidly accelerating. With under-resourced quarantine hospitals filling up, many fear the worst is yet to come.
— Compiled from the Associated Press
“The health system may completely collapse, and a health catastrophe may strike the whole country,” the union warned in its statement.
