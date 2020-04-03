Philadelphia update: Toll rises, social distancing fines, recycling pickup. — News, 3A
Governor advises people to wear masks in public. — News, 3A
Record streak of job growth ends suddenly. — News, 3A
Meet the food fairy of West Philly. — News, 4A
Concerns rise of a run on masks. — News, 5A
Pa. college students scramble for resources — State & Region, 6A
N.J. lowers flags indefinitely.— News, 6A
Cuban doctors fight coronavirus around the world. — Nation & World, 8A
Virus prompts workplace protests. — Across America, 11A
Residents snitch on businesses, neighbors. — Across America, 12A
Beauty routines have gone out the window. — Leisure, 1B
How to make your own face mask. — Home & Garden, 4B
Travel restrictions cover most of globe. — Travel, 5B
