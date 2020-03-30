Virus prevention measures turn violent in Africa — News, 2A
New York death toll rises above 1,200. — News, 3A
Democratic lawmakers call for racial data in virus testing. — News, 3A
Temple’s Liacouras Center ready to be a field hospital. — News, 4A
School shutdowns raise stakes of digital divide for students. — News, 5A
Delaware death toll at seven, outbreak at second care facility. — State & Region, 7A
Eight nursing home residents die in New Jersey. — State & Region, 7A
Detroit convention center to become makeshift hospital. — Nation & World, 8A
Spain overtakes China with third-highest number of infections. — Nation & World, 9A
Handling mail: Low risk but wash your hands. — Across America, 11A
Local company offers specialized cleaning process. — Business, 1B
For seniors, isolation changes life in many ways. — Health, 4B
Tips for reducing risk of getting coronavirus. — Health, 4B
Nine Philly songs to help you cope with the pandemic. — Entertainment, 7B
The ride-hailing industry has been turned on its head. — Technology, 8B
New dates in 2021 are set for the Tokyo Olympics. — Sports, 11B
