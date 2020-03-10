Philadelphia officials confirmed on Tuesday the first coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the city.
Mayor Jim Kenney, the city’s Managing Director Brian Abernathy and other officials made the announcement during a press conference. This brings the total number of presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania to 11.
The latest case outside of Philadelphia is a resident of Montgomery County who is hospitalized, bringing the total number of cases in the county to eight. There is one case in Delaware County, one in Monroe County and one in Wayne County.
Testing for the coronavirus is now available to the uninsured and low-income residents at city-run health centers.
Individuals who believe they have the disease are being asked to call ahead to the health facility they intend to visit in order for healthcare professionals to prepare for them, said James Garrow, a spokesman for the health department.
“Testing for COVID-19 is limited to those who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and have been in contact with someone who has the disease are recommended,” Garrow said.
The city’s nine health centers, located throughout the city, accept those without health insurance, charging a small fee based on family income and size. The centers accept Medicare, Medicaid and most health insurance, too. There are also translation and interpretation services being offered for non-English speakers.
The city’s health department’s Division of Disease Control plans to work with the health centers to take a sample from a patient and send it to a state laboratory for testing for the coronavirus.
According to Garrow the city-run health centers have not received an “overwhelming” response from patients seeking services, but he noted, “I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes.”
The health department has not recommended new protocols due to the coronavirus but officials were prepared to supplement staff if it were needed, Garrow said.
“We’re not seeing the burden that some other countries are seeing,” Garrow said. “Again, that could change in the future.”
In 2018, 10.3% of adults and 3.1% of children did not have insurance coverage, according to the Department of Public Health’s 2019 State of the City’s report.
That same year, 36% of the city’s population was covered by Medicaid or other needs-based social welfare programs, according to the 1-year American Community Survey from the U.S. Census.
However, the uninsured rates of African Americans are better than the overall population: 10.2% among Black adults and 2.4% among children, according to the city report. Hispanic adults documented the highest uninsured rates in the city (18.7%).
Since the first reported from China on Dec. 31, the virus has since spread to dozens of countries globally, touching all continents except Antarctica with currently no cure in sight.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
To prevent infection, the World Health Organization recommends regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.
For updates about the coronavirus from the city’s Department of Public Health, visit phila.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.