5 Caribbean nations eligible for special U.S. visas
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has listed five Caribbean countries among 84 worldwide that are eligible for H-2A and H-2B visa programs that allow U.S. employers to bring foreign nationals to fill temporary agricultural and nonagricultural jobs.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Homeland Security say the five countries are eligible to participate in the programs in 2020 are Barbados, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
But USCIS said while the Dominican Republic is eligible to participate in the H-2A program, it is not eligible to participate in the H-2B program. It also said that the list does apply to nonimmigrants changing status in the United States to H-2A or B.
U.S. speeds up disaster recovery pace in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The newly appointed U.S. official charged with overseeing disaster recovery in Puerto Rico said Tuesday that while the pace of federally funded projects to help hurricane and earthquake victims has quickened, he’s worried about long term efforts.
The comments by Peter Brown, White House special representative for Puerto Rico’s disaster recovery, came after he met for the first time with officials in the U.S. territory amid criticism that the local and federal response has been slow.
“The reputation seems to lag the reality. The reality is improving,” he said, adding that he will report to President Donald Trump upon his return to the mainland. “I think he will be convinced that federal money and federal efforts is being spent wisely here.”
Ever since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm in September 2017, Trump has been accused of delaying and denying aid to the U.S. territory amid concerns of corruption and government inefficiency on the island. The U.S. Congress has approved nearly $50 billion to help Puerto Rico, but federal officials have only disbursed roughly $15 billion.
Brown said while many were dissatisfied with the pace of recovery, it had changed dramatically in part because of the relationship with Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vázquez.
Haiti soldier dies in shootout with protesting police
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The Haitian Ministry of Defense said Monday that a soldier died from wounds suffered during an exchange of gunfire with police officers protesting outside army headquarters.
Another wounded soldier was in stable condition, and at least three other bullet-related injuries were reported.
Haitian police officers exchanged gunfire for hours last Sunday with soldiers of the newly reconstituted army outside the national palace, in an escalation of protests over police pay and working conditions.
Police protests began this month after a half-dozen officers were fired over their attempt to unionize. The demonstrations are not directly linked to anti-corruption protests that roiled Haiti for most of last year, but they draw on the same widespread dissatisfaction with Haiti’s shrinking economy and President Jovenel Moise’s inability to improve the quality of life.
The Haitian army had been disbanded in 1995 after the fall of a dictatorship that used soldiers to repress domestic opponents. Moise reformed the army in 2017.
