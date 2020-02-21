High-profile corruption trial to remain in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal judge on Friday denied a request to move the corruption trial against former Puerto Rico Education Secretary Julia Keleher to the U.S. mainland.
The decision in the high-profile case was celebrated by many in the U.S. territory who argued that Keleher should be tried where the alleged crimes occurred. The trial has been postponed to February 2021.
Defense attorneys had argued Keleher would not receive a fair trial in Puerto Rico because she is reviled on the island.
The ruling comes more than a month after the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Keleher had been indicted on charges including bribery and fraud involving school property going to a private company.
Keleher resigned in April 2019 amid heavy criticism from parents and others angry over the closure of more than 400 schools, a move aimed at saving millions of dollars as Puerto Rico continues to see a sharp drop in enrollment amid a 13-year recession.
Dominican Republic vote suspended due to glitch
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Problems with electronic voting systems forced the Dominican Republic to suspend municipal elections across the country last week.
The president of the Central Electoral Board, Julio Cesar Castaños Guzmán, said the voting was halted after about three hours because of problems at about 50 percent of the polling places that used electronic ballot machines.
Such machines were used in 17 of the Caribbean country’s 158 municipalities and the capital.
Opposition parties complained that some of their candidates were not appearing on the electronic ballots.
Electoral authorities said they would investigate the cause of the problems and meet with political party leaders to set a new date for elections.
DEA agent sentenced for helping drug traffickers
NEW YORK — A federal narcotics agent was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long drug conspiracy that involved the smuggling of thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to New York.
Prosecutors accused Fernando Gomez of infiltrating the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in 2011 and assisting a drug-trafficking ring known for slaughtering its rivals.
Gomez pleaded guilty last year to selling firearms to a cocaine trafficker while working as a police officer outside Chicago. He also helped La Organizacion de Narcotraficantes Unidos avoid detection from law enforcement, picked up money for the drug ring and improperly accessed DEA records about a suspected informant.
The 42-year-old former U.S. Marine broke down in Manhattan federal court, apologizing for “poor judgment” that he said stemmed from misguided efforts to protect family members involved in the drug trade.
British court ruling removes 25 from deportation flight
Sky News reported that the Court of Appeal in Britain had halted the planned deportation of at least 20 Jamaicans.
According to a news tweet, a deportation flight to Jamaica reportedly took off less than half full after a last-minute court victory that resulted in 25 of 42 people being removed from the plane. The ruling came after lawyers said some detainees could not access legal advice because of a phone snafu.
The news comes after the BBC reported that more than 170 Parliament members urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to halt the deportation until a review into the Windrush scandal is published.
Advocates say those affected are from the Windrush generation who have lived in the United Kingdom since childhood.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.