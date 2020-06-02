Congratulations to the School District of Philadelphia Class of 2020 on earning your high school diploma! While you may not wear a cap and gown and walk on stage to collect your diploma on graduation day, in this unique time of social distancing, you will receive the diplomas that you have worked diligently to attain. And this achievement will be celebrated with you by the Board of Education, your teachers, families and friends in unique ways. I hope you see your graduation as a starting point and not a finish line in the journey of your life. You all have unique interests, talents and passions which I hope you continue to pursue as you leave high school to attend college or to begin your career. Congratulations and all the best to you as you write the next chapter of your lives.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.