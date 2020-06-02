Congratulations to the School District of Philadelphia Class of 2020 on earning your high school diploma! While you may not wear a cap and gown and walk on stage to collect your diploma on graduation day, in this unique time of social distancing, you will receive the diplomas that you have worked diligently to attain. And this achievement will be celebrated with you by the Board of Education, your teachers, families and friends in unique ways. I hope you see your graduation as a starting point and not a finish line in the journey of your life. You all have unique interests, talents and passions which I hope you continue to pursue as you leave high school to attend college or to begin your career. Congratulations and all the best to you as you write the next chapter of your lives.
