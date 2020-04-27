Federal trial opens over Florida’s felon voting law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A high-stakes federal trial opened Monday that could allow hundreds of thousands of felons to regain the right to vote in Florida, a battleground state that is expected to hold considerable sway in the November elections.
The state is home to about 1 million felons, possibly many more, who would represent a sizable voting bloc in any election and could help influence the outcomes of razor-thin elections that have become common in a crucial state.
According to a study submitted as evidence in the trial being heard in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee, some 774,000 felons — perhaps more — across Florida’s 67 counties are ineligible to vote because of financial debts.
At issue is Amendment 4, a voter-approved ballot measure that gave felons the right to vote.
After voters approved the initiative in 2018, Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis stipulating that felons must pay all fines, restitution and other legal financial obligations before their sentences will be considered fully served.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs described the financial stipulation as taxes imposed by Florida lawmakers as a condition for accessing the ballot box, a burden they said disproportionately blocks blacks and the poor from voting.
“They didn’t just put a price tag on voting. The evidence will show they created a system where returning citizens can’t even tell what the price is,” said Sean Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center for Justice, among the groups representing plaintiffs.
Chicago man arrested after shooting inside Ind. Walmart
KOKOMO, Ind. — A 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for a shooting inside a central Indiana Walmart that left another man injured, authorities said.
Kokomo police said officers were sent to a Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds following a fight inside the store.
The victim required surgery and was being hospitalized. Authorities didn’t offer more details on his condition.
Police arrested Keith N. Terrell for aggravated battery, which is a level 3 felony.
A listed phone number for Terrell could not be located Sunday. He’s being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
Basketball player charged with murder in Georgia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft is charged with murder and other counts in a Georgia slaying.
Teshaun Hightower, who led the Green Wave in scoring last season, was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, Henry County Jail records show.
He was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia, Henry County police said in a Facebook post Friday. Police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victim, Devante Anthony Long, died from gunshot wounds after he was taken to a hospital.
Jail records show that five of the six men are now in police custody, including Hightower’s brother, Jeffrey Hightower.
On the day of the shooting, Teshaun Hightower posted a tweet that said “God protect my people.”
Tulane “immediately dismissed” Hightower from the basketball program after learning about his arrest, athletic director Troy Dannen said in a statement.
Tenn. OKs most restaurants to reopen as virus cases grow
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Most of Tennessee’s restaurants were given the green light to allow dine-in service once again Monday as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s directive to begin reopening the state’s economy that had been largely closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The reopening plan comes just a day after the state reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases.
Lee, a Republican, announced last week that he would not extend the state’s mandatory safer-at-home order when it expires April 30. Instead, he said 89 out of Tennessee’s 95 counties could slowly reopen with restaurants continuing dine-in service on Monday and retail stores being allowed in-person shopping on Wednesday.
Lee also released social distancing guidelines that urge businesses to provide protective equipment and keep capacity at 50%. Those guidelines will not be enforced by the state, but Lee said he expects businesses and customers to help ensure the recommendations are implemented.
The governor’s office said over the weekend that the remaining six counties — which include the higher-population areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga — had the sole authority on what and when to reopen.
That announcement wasn’t what Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke expected to hear. He said he was under the impression that he would have decision-making authority for his city, not the county.
“I understood that we were going to have local control. We don’t,” Berke, whose city is part of Hamilton County, told reporters Monday. Hamilton County plans to open on Lee’s schedule.
Louisiana: Stay-at-home order until May 15
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he is extending Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15, saying some regions of the state haven’t shown enough progress in fighting the coronavirus outbreak to lessen widespread restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.
But if the state’s rate of infections continues to decrease, the Democratic governor said he expects his constraints will begin to loosen on May 16, with churches and more retailers allowed to open statewide at that time, including hair and nail salons and some restaurant dine-in services — all at only 25% of their legal occupancy rates.
Until mid-May, however, Edwards’ current March 23 order banning gatherings of more than 10 people, limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery and closing casinos, gyms, bars, theaters, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and salons will largely remain in place.
Edwards said he made the decision in consultation with infectious disease specialists and other public health experts, as Louisiana ranks sixth in the nation for confirmed virus cases per capita. He said he told Vice President Mike Pence about the extension of the stay-home order and Pence supported the decision.
— Compiled from The Associated Press
