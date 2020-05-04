Three charged in killing of store guard over virus mask
FLINT, Mich. — A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.
Calvin Munerlyn was shot Friday at the store just north of downtown Flint a short time after telling Sharmel Teague’s daughter she had to leave because she lacked a mask, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Teague, 45, argued with Munerlyn, 43, before leaving. Two men later came to the store.
Teague; her husband, Larry Teague, 44; and Ramonyea Bishop, 23; are charged with first-degree premeditated murder and gun charges.
Larry Teague also is charged with violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order mandating that all customers and employees must wear face coverings inside grocery stores, Leyton said.
County deputy dies of virus complications
CHICAGO — A longtime member of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office has died of complications of the coronavirus, officials announced Monday.
Deputy Richard O’Brien, a 25-year veteran of the department who was most recently assigned to the Civil Process Division in Skokie, is the second member of the department to die after testing positive for the virus. The other was a correctional officer, Sheila Rivera, who worked in the jail, where hundreds of detainees and jail staffers have tested positive and where six detainees have died.
O’Brien’s death Sunday was one of 46 Illinois deaths from COVID-19 reported Monday, the lowest daily total in two weeks. A total of 2,662 people in Illinois have died of complications of the illness caused by coronavirus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. With 2,341 new cases, COVID-19 has infected 63,840, although many have recovered.
O’Brien chose to keep working after he was diagnosed in January with leukemia — a decision that his wife said she tried to talk him out of.
“I actually asked him not to go to work but he just couldn’t not,” Cindi O’Brien told WLS-TV in Chicago last week after doctors put her husband on an ventilator. “He’s like, ‘I can’t let leukemia win.‘”
In a statement released after O’Brien’s death, the sheriff’s office said the 53-year-old deputy “earned the respect of his peers and supervisors for always asking to be assigned to the frontline and for going the extra mile.”
Georgia officials deploy 3D printers
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Seeing a chance to help amid a shortage of kits to test people for the coronavirus, Dr. Jeffrey James dedicated a 3D printer at the dental college where he teaches to churning out nasal swabs at a rate of 300 per day.
Then Georgia officials working with Gov. Brian Kemp heard about the project. They asked James if he could crank up swab production even more — to 5,000 daily.
“I said yes,” James recalled, “then I left the meeting and had a panic attack.”
Now seven printers with names like Mighty Mouse and Sonic 1 and 2 hum constantly in a room on the third floor of Augusta University’s dental school. Volunteering dental residents, endodontists, orthodontists and oral surgeons rotate between two daily 12-hour shifts, even on weekends, to meet the demand.
The production push is one way Georgia is scrambling to catch up on COVID-19 testing after the Republican governor lifted shelter-at-home orders for most people and allowed hair salons, gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to reopen and restaurants to resume dine-in service.
Suit alleges companies inflated gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California sued two multinational gasoline trading companies Monday, alleging they ran a scheme that jacked up prices at the pump from 2015 to late 2016.
Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the companies took advantage of market volatility following a 2015 explosion at a gasoline refinery complex in Torrance to make about $150 million a year in illegal profits. Consumers paid roughly 1 cent per gallon more under the scheme, Becerra said.
The suit accuses gasoline trading firms Vitol Inc. and SK Energy Americas, including its parent South Korean company SK Trading International, of raising gas prices statewide in a highly technical scheme. The lawsuit alleges the companies engaged in market trades to artificiality inflate the cost of regular and premium gas following the disruption to the state gasoline supply after the 2015 explosion.
Vitol, headquartered in Houston, did not immediately return an email seeking comment. SK Energy Americas could not immediately be reached.
The allegations involve officials from both companies who knew each other and secretly worked on the arrangement, Becerra said.
Biden gets backing of key Latina activist
WASHINGTON — Labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta on Friday endorsed Joe Biden for president, giving him the backing of one of the nation’s most prominent Latino leaders.
The endorsement comes as the campaign says it’s ramping up Latino outreach, expanding some of the efforts it launched in key states during the primary in an effort to strengthen Biden’s support with a voting bloc it acknowledges could be pivotal to his success in November. The former vice president initially struggled to win over Latino voters during the primary after facing criticism for the Obama administration’s record on immigration.
Huerta will appear on Sunday at an online Todos Con Biden, or Everyone with Biden, event and said in an interview with The Associated Press she plans to do “whatever I possibly, humanly can to make sure that Joe Biden gets elected.”
“Our community has just been under constant, constant attack by the current administration,” said Huerta, who is based in Los Angeles. “We need somebody who is going to bring everybody together and end the racism and hostility that has been created.”
Huerta co-founded the organization that eventually became the United Farm Workers of America, a national union for farm laborers. The Biden campaign noted her endorsement came on International Workers Day, and Huerta said Biden will “really support strong labor unions.”
During the primary, however, Huerta endorsed California Sen. Kamala Harris and criticized Biden for his comments during a primary debate on immigration, accusing him of “speaking just like the Republicans” when he expressed opposition to the idea of decriminalizing border crossings during a Democratic primary debate.
— Compiled from The Associated Press
Nearly entire La. prison dorm tests positive
NEW ORLEANS — Nearly every woman in a Louisiana prison dormitory has tested positive for COVID-19, and two-thirds of them showed no symptoms, state figures show.
The women at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel are housed in a dormitory for some of the inmates moved out of the Louisiana Correctional Women’s Institute after floods in 2016, Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said last week.
He said 155 women without symptoms were tested after 39 became ill with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, 192 inmates had tested positive, including 66 who had symptoms, according to Department of Correction statistics. The unit has about 195 inmates, though the number fluctuates, Pastorick said Monday.
The chart showed 41 dormitory staffers diagnosed with COVID-19 but did not indicate total staffing. Pastorick said he would check on the total number of staffers and whether all were tested.
Little data exists to compare with Hunt’s figures.
The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that tests for 775 inmates showed 130 had COVID-19 and 621 didn’t, with results not yet in for 24. Another 5 inmates refused to be tested and are quarantined, according to the statement from Sheriff Marlin Gusman and compliance director Darnley Hodge. They said 70 of 358 sheriff’s office employees have the virus with 35 test results pending.
Two homeless men found dead on NYC subway trains
NEW YORK — Two homeless men were found dead on New York City subway trains in a 12-hour period as transit officials prepared for an overnight shutdown of the system that has served as a de facto shelter.
The first body was found Friday night on a C train in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The 56-year-old man was not identified.
Then on Saturday, 61-year-old Robert Mangual was pronounced dead on a No. 4 train in Brooklyn.
Their causes of death have not been determined, a spokeswoman for the city medical examiner’s office said Monday. One tested negative for the new coronavirus, and the other’s test was pending.
On Monday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority provided details about how it will manage the overnight closure of the subways, a rare occurrence in the system’s 116-year history normally reserved for extreme weather events, blackouts and labor disputes.
All 472 stations will be closed between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Wednesday to allow for cleaning and disinfecting of subway cars and stations, officials said. About 350 buses will be added to transport essential workers during those hours, free of charge, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said. Customers who must make more than two transfers or have a trip longer than about an hour and a half can register to get a one-way, for-hire car service at no cost.
The closures will remain in place for the duration of the pandemic, Foye said. He said the MTA would take guidance from state and federal officials on when to reopen.
— Compiled from The Associated Press
