New Orleans issues permit to demolition collapsed hotel
NEW ORLEANS — Plans to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, which partially collapsed in October, were given the go-ahead Thursday after months of disagreements between the developer and the city.
The hotel developer, 1031 Canal Street Development, received a permit to demolish the 18-story building piece-by-piece using cranes, news outlets reported.
The developer’s attorney, Kerry Miller, said the teams could begin preparing for the demolition by Monday at the site just outside the French Quarter.
The hotel was still under construction when its upper floors collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three workers and injuring dozens more. Two of the deceased workers remain in the building.
Demolition work can’t start until the developer gets permission from the city’s Historic District Landmarks Commission to knock down three nearby buildings in the debris zone.
The commission is expected to vote on the issue next week.
If that’s approved, the developers said they could have the bodies recovered from the site within 30 days and the entire structure removed within six months.
In March, the city and 1031 Canal were at an impasse on whether to move forward with traditional demolition, meaning piece by piece, or implosion. City officials had argued that implosion would be quicker and safer, but that option was dropped when it became apparent that would make liability insurance skyrocket.
Authorities are still seeking to determine the cause of the collapse. Attorneys for various parties involved in lawsuits over the collapse discussed plans for preserving evidence during Thursday’s hearing.
Police: Teen restrained by youth facility staff later dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy has died after going into cardiac arrest while being restrained by staff at a southwestern Michigan facility for teens with behavioral problems.
The Kalamazoo Public Safety office says the teen died Friday at a hospital.
Officers found him unresponsive Wednesday afternoon at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Police say he was taken to a hospital and investigators later learned that staff at Lakeside Academy were in the process of restraining him before he became unresponsive.
Public safety Capt. Craig Habel confirmed to MLive.com that the boy was restrained by staff after throwing a sandwich.
Habel says an autopsy was to be performed Friday.
Lakeside Academy said in a statement that it is cooperating with the police investigation into the teen’s death.
“This incident does not reflect our mission to serve and care for our clients with excellence and we are committed to making the necessary changes to ensure something like this does not happen again,” the academy said.
Georgia man pleads guilty to bribing airport official
ATLANTA — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to bribing a City of Atlanta official for a contract at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Hayat Choudhary, 58, of Lilburn, Georgia, paid the official, who worked in the city’s Department of Procurement, $20,000 to secure the contract, U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release Friday.
The procurement department was responsible for acquiring services for the airport. In May 2017, the department announced it was looking for a vendor to establish and operate a kitchen and/or restaurant at the Ground Transportation Building. The facility would serve the taxi, limosine and rideshare drivers who provide transportation to passengers.
Choudhary is CEO of Atlanta Airport Shuttle Services, Inc., d/b/a Meskerem Restaurant. His company was one of the bidders for the contract and was awarded the deal after he paid the bribe, Pak’s office said.
“Choudhary tried to buy his way around a process that is meant to be fair to all contract applicants,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “His actions erode the public’s trust in government and that’s why the FBI and our law enforcement partners are determined to prosecute those who would undermine the integrity of how contracts are awarded.”
Choudhary pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. Pak’s office did not say whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Louisiana priest convicted of molestation released
OPELOUSAS, La. — A former Louisiana priest convicted of molesting an altar boy was released from jail on bond over coronavirus safety concerns.
Michael Guidry, 77, was released Friday nearly a year after he pleaded guilty to molesting a 16-year old boy after giving him alcohol in Guidry’s home, The Advertiser reported. The victim said in a civil lawsuit that he woke up one day in 2015 after doing chores in Guidry’s home and found the former priest molesting him, The Advocate reported. The victim told authorities about the molestation when he was an adult, four years after it happened.
Guidry, who served as the priest of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow, was then sentenced to 10 years in prison in April 2019, KATC-TV reported.
His release on bond from St. Landry Parish jail comes amid objections from state prosecutors after his defense attorney, Jane Hogan, requested an emergency appeal hearing because of the virus outbreak. Guidry had been awaiting another sentencing hearing after a request to reconsider his 10-year sentence was denied by a judge in September, KATC-TV reported.
Kevin Bourgeois, a volunteer at a New Orleans nonprofit group for survivors of clergy abuse, told KATC-TV Guidry’s release on bond sends a message to survivors that “their life is not as important as this sex offender’s life.”
Judge Alonzo Harris, the same judge who sentenced Guidry last year, had set the bond for Guidry. During that sentencing, the judge said “there are some things in life you just can’t tolerate and one is sexual abuse on our children by priests.”
Guidry will be placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor while on bond, and the court has also instructed him to not make contact with the victim.
FDA approves South Korean virus tests for use in Maryland
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has formally approved the use of 500,000 coronavirus tests purchased by the state of Maryland from a South Korean company.
The FDA’s chief scientist gave the emergency approval to the South Korean firm LabGenomics Co in a letter Wednesday, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced April 20 that the state made the $9 million purchase in an effort to boost its testing capacity. Adequate testing is a building block on the road to recovery from the global pandemic and reopening businesses, he said.
But in the nearly two weeks since Hogan’s announcement, some local officials, nursing homes and others looking for the tests have questioned when they will receive them, The Sun said. The governor stated during a State House news conference that the tests also needed other in-demand supplies such as swabs and lab capacity.
Spokesman Mike Ricci said Thursday that Maryland was increasing its supply of such materials. He said the state was set to receive about 34,000 swabs from a national stockpile and had an “adequate supply” of reagent, a mixture used for chemical analysis in the testing.
He added that LabGenomics was given preliminary approval to use the tests last week and some have been since been deployed to “high-priority hot spots” including nursing homes, drive-thru sites and a testing site for poultry plant workers in Salisbury.
Hogan on Wednesday ordered universal testing for all residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
— Compiled from The Associated Press
