Housing agency contractor charged in $2.75M scheme
CHICAGO — The owner of a construction company has been indicted over allegations that he fraudulently obtained more than $2.75 million in Chicago Housing Authority contracts designed to benefit minority-owned businesses.
From 2010 to 2018, Lester Coleman falsely represented to the CHA that his company, Coleman Development Corp., would perform construction work sufficient to satisfy the agency’s minority-owned business requirements, which mandated that a certain percentage of work be performed by minority or women-owned enterprises. However, Coleman subcontracted nearly all of the work to a company that was not certified as a minority-owned business, according to an indictment filed with U.S. District Court in Chicago.
The charges also allege that Coleman falsely represented and certified to the CHA that the employees performing the work were paid the prevailing wages required by federal labor laws.
The indictment charges Coleman, 62, of Chicago, with three counts of wire fraud. Each count of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.
— Chicago Crusader
Student funding gap grows among N.C. counties
NORTH CAROLINA — The student funding gap between North Carolina’s wealthiest and poorest counties is growing, according to a study.
Research by Public School Forum of North Carolina showed a widening gulf in local funding between the richest- and lowest-wealth districts in 2017-18. The Local School Finance Study found that the 10 highest spending districts average allocation was $3,305 for each student compared with $782 for the 10 lowest-spending counties. The disparity of $2,523 per student is the largest since the group started tracking in 1987.
Orange County, which includes Chapel Hill, spent the most money at $5,256 for each student while the lowest funding was $434 in Swain County. The state average is $1,714.
In 2017-2018, the 10 poorest counties taxed themselves at nearly double the rate of the 10 wealthiest counties at 81 cents compared to 45 cents. Because of disparities in real estate wealth, however, the revenue that the poorest counties could generate — even at their higher tax rates — was substantially lower than what the wealthier counties could generate.
School funding has taken on new urgency with the state Supreme Court confirming its rulings in the 25-year-old Leandro case, acknowledging that inequity between low-wealth and high-wealth districts hinders the state’s constitutional obligation to give every student access to a “sound basic education.”
— Charlotte Post
L.A. County district attorney could face runoff
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, despite controversy surrounding her campaign that included a recent incident in which her husband pointed a gun at protesters outside their home, could face a runoff to remain in office.
When she was first elected in 2012, Lacey became the first woman and first African American to hold title since the office was created in 1850. She faced former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón and former public defender Rachel Rossi in the March 3 elections.
But as ballots continued to be counted, her tally fell below the 50% mark to avoid a November runoff after an earlier number showed she had 51.6% of the votes.
The latest totals released Tuesday by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office showed Lacey with 49.9% of the vote, reported KNBC-4. With about 493,450 ballots left to count, the results are expected to be released Friday.
A runoff is likely with Gascon, who initially had the second highest vote count.
— Los Angeles Sentinel
Wells Fargo chairwoman resigns after ouster call
CALIFORNIA — Wells Fargo Chair Betsy Duke abruptly resigned Monday, just days after California Rep. Maxine Waters called for her ouster.
Duke’s sudden departure as the bank’s second chair marks the latest turmoil within one of the country’s largest and most troubled banks since a fake-accounts scandal erupted in September 2016.
The company also announced the resignation of James Quigley, a member of the bank’s audit and risk committees and a director since 2013.
Duke’s ouster comes after the Waters-led House Financial Services Committee released a scathing report last week that highlighted “problematic” communications of Wells Fargo executives.
Duke and Quigley said Monday that it was their decision to resign, effective Sunday.
Charles Noski, former CFO of Bank of America, will become the new chair.
— Washington Informer
Georgia State honors 3 who integrated school
GEORGIA — Three Black women who sued for their right to attend Georgia State University more than 60 years ago — a groundbreaking court case that eventually led to the integration of Georgia State and other universities in the South — were recently honored by the school.
Myra Payne Elliott, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch, with the help of the NAACP, sued the school in 1956 and won the case three years later. But they were prevented from enrolling through laws enacted by the state legislature and policies approved by the board of regents.
Because of their challenge to segregation, the women faced hatred, vile statements from state legislators and threats from white supremacists, including Ku Klux Klan members.
The trio’s efforts eventually led Georgia State to integrate in 1962.
The case was the NAACP’s first federal court victory against segregated education in Georgia.
— Washington Informer
Settlement reached with police shooting protesters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has agreed to pay more than $500,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of 84 people who were arrested during a protest over the police shooting of an unarmed, mentally ill black man, a lawyer said Tuesday.
If a judge approves the deal, most protesters will receive $4,000 each while four will receive $7,000 each, civil rights attorney Mark Merin told the Sacramento Bee.
Sacramento County will pay another $595 to each person, Merin said. County sheriff’s deputies backed up city police during the March 4, 2019, protest, which occurred after the county district attorney decided not to file criminal charges against officers over the killing.
The 2018 killing of Stephon Clark sparked months of protests that roiled the city and spurred changes to a state law governing when authorities can use deadly force.
Clark, 22, had run from officers who were investigating reports of a car burglar. He was shot in his grandparents’ backyard. Police said they believed Clark was carrying a firearm. But investigators concluded it was a cellphone.
The city later agreed to pay $2.4 million to Clark’s two sons in a wrongful death lawsuit.
— The Associated Press
