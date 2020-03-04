NYC transit puts disinfection program into high gear
NEW YORK — Workers disinfected subway trains, stations and buses late Monday night in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and ease the minds of commuters.
Crews will disinfect subway stations — that number 472 — daily and will disinfect buses and subway interiors every 72 hours, the union representing transit workers told PIX-11 TV.
They’ll target the interiors of subway trains and buses, subway turnstiles and station handrails, Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said. The change comes after the city confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus
There are about 5,700 buses and about 6,700 subway cars in the current fleet at MTA NYC Transit.
— New York Amsterdam News
Black woman executive rises to CEO level at Fedex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ramona Hood is taking the helm at FedEx as its first black woman CEO after rising through the ranks at the parcel and freight transportation company. She will oversee FedEx Custom Critical, which provides same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight.
Hood started out in 1991 as a receptionist for the company, which at the time was called Roberts Express. Over the years, her leadership potential was tested through various roles in operations, safety, sales and other areas. For example, she initiated the program that allowed FedEx Custom Critical employees to work from home in the early 2000s.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Walsh University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.
— The Oklahoma Eagle
Virginia city relabels holiday honoring founding father
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the first time since World War II, the city where Thomas Jefferson once called home is no longer considering his birthday an official holiday.
Instead, Charlottesville has replaced celebrating Jefferson’s birthday with a new holiday — Liberation and Freedom Day — to mark the beginning of emancipation for 14,000 enslaved residents.
On March 3, Charlottesville commemorates the day Union troops arrived in 1865 at the end of the Civil War when officials surrendered and the slaves were freed.
While Liberation and Freedom Day has been celebrated since 2017 when the City Council declared it a holiday, this is the first year Jefferson’s birthday on April 13 will not be officially celebrated. Councilors voted 4-1 to remove his birthday as a holiday in June 2019.
Although Jefferson served as America’s third president, authored the Declaration of Independence and founded the University of Virginia, he was also a slave owner.
The city celebrates Liberation and Freedom Day from March 1-8, with a weeklong schedule of events ranging from vigils to concerts to panel discussions.
— CNN
Bill erasing race check-off on marriage records passes
RICHMOND, Va. — The General Assembly has passed legislation to eliminate the race requirement on the marriage license application.
The bill was introduced by state Sen. David Suetterlein, a Republican. The legislation moved through every committee and legislative chamber without opposition. Under Senate Bill 62, married couples will not have to disclose their race when filing marriage records, divorce and annulment reports to the state registrar.
Under current law, the race of the marrying parties along with other personal data is filed with the state registrar when a marriage is performed in the commonwealth.
A lawsuit filed in September 2019 sparked the legislative effort to remove the requirement after three Virginia couples refused to declare their race while applying for marriage. The lawsuit resulted in state Attorney General Herring declaring that couples applying for marriages would not be forced to disclose their race to the registrar.
In October 2019, U.S. Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. struck down the race requirement as unconstitutional, finding it violated due process under the 14th Amendment.
— The Associated Press
Man settles stop-and-frisk lawsuit for $10,000
NEW YORK — A man who has twice sued the New York Police Department over stop-and-frisk practices has settled with the city for $10,000.
David Ourlicht, 32, initially sued the department in 2008, alleging he was wrongfully stopped, as part of a class action suit that helped curb “stop and frisk,” a policing tactic that has been found to disproportionately affect minorities.
Ourlicht sued the city for the second time 10 years later after he and a friend were stopped by two police officers who accused them of smoking marijuana. Ourlicht settled his second case with the city for $10,000 in early February, the New York Daily News reported .
“There’s no amount of money that can make up for these type of experiences. But something is better than nothing,” Ourlicht said.
Both men were frisked, but nothing was found, according to Ourlicht’s federal lawsuit. Ourlicht said he was charged with destruction of evidence and held in a precinct for six hours before the charges were dropped.
Ourlicht, who is of black and white heritage, said his experience of being wrongfully stopped and arrested shows the NYPD continues to target people of color.
— The Associated Press
New York implements ban of plastic bag across state
NEW YORK — In an effort to save money and help the environment, the state of New York started banning plastic bags from stores on March 1, with the bags being used only for rare exceptions.
The new state law requires large retailers to take back all types of plastic for recycling, including single-use plastic bags from any participating store. Retailers required to collect the state sales tax can no longer provide plastic carryout bags, with a few exceptions, and must charge a $0.05 fee for paper bags.
The enacted measure was the product of a process that started in March 2017 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo created a task force to develop a comprehensive solution to the growing problem linked to disposing of discarded plastic bags.
State residents use 23 billion plastic bags annually, with a significant number of the non-biodegradable containers making their way into the environment causing litter and damaging wildlife.
— New York Amsterdam News
