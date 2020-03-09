Developers give new life to historic office building
RICHMOND, Va. — The historic 117-year-old office building in which legendary businesswoman Maggie L. Walker launched a bank and led a crusade for African-American economic independence has been renovated into an apartment building that will soon accept its first tenants.
The final touches are being applied to the St. Luke Building at 900 St. James St., the former home of the Independent Order of St. Luke, a fraternal society and burial insurance group that Walker revived and led into the areas of banking, publishing and retailing. Rents are expected to range from $800 a month for an efficiency to $1,750 a month for a two- bedroom, two-bath unit.
Walker led the construction of the order’s headquarters building in relocating the organization to Richmond. She also started the St. Luke’s Penny Savings Bank in the building in 1903, becoming the first African-American woman in the nation to charter and run a financial institution.
The idea of development in this area has essentially been a nonstarter for decades, until now.
While at least one other apartment project is in the works nearby, St. Luke Building owners Wanda and Margaret Stallings are taking the lead in showing what can be done, with hopes others will follow. Beginning in 2017, they joined with attorney and developer Charles Ayers Jr. of River City Ventures to convert the four-story building into 12 apartments, with two more in an annex building next door. The cost was pegged at about $3.6 million.
Ayers says the first floor of the historic building is reserved for commercial space and there are talks about putting a community day care center in the final piece of the project, a nearby vacant two-story house that long ago housed the state’s first post-Civil War orphanage for African-American children.
— Richmond Free Press
College picks 15th leader from nearby Oregon
Vancouver, Wash. — The board of trustees recently named Karin Edwards, the current president of the Cascade Campus of Portland Community College in Oregon, as the next president of Clark College.
Edwards will be the 15th leader in the school’s 87-year history.
Sandra Fowler-Hill, who has served as interim president while the college conducted its search, will continue in her current role until Edwards joins the college staff in Vancouver this summer.
— Portland Observer
University of Houston expands free tuition threshold
HOUSTON — The University of Houston is expanding a program that will allow students with a family income under $65,000 to get free tuition starting in the fall 2020 semester.
“In an effort to impact even more students who have a financial need, eligible freshmen from families with adjusted gross incomes between $65,001 and $125,000 will be eligible for tuition support ranging from $500 to $2,000 per year,” the school said in a statement.
The Cougar Promise program, created in 2008, is the school’s commitment to ensure college education is accessible to students in need. Before the expansion, the program only helped those with family incomes of up to $50,000. In 2008, only those with a family income of up to $30,000 were eligible.
In order to qualify, students must be first-time freshmen and meet other requirements.
— Houston Defender
Men in surgical masks pull off $260K racetrack heist
NEW YORK — Police say two men in surgical masks stole nearly $260,000 at gunpoint from three workers at a racetrack in New York.
The Aqueduct Racetrack workers were emptying gaming machines Saturday while preparing to close for the night.
The three workers, including two unarmed security guards, were forced into a room by the two men wearing all black who took the workers’ cellphones before making off with the cash.
The assailants used surgical masks to conceal their identity. The masks have become a more common sight recently because many people have taken to wearing them amid fears of the coronavirus.
Investigators believe the culprits work for the racetrack and are investigating some people who recently called out sick, The New York Times reported.
— The Associated Press
