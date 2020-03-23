Lawsuit alleges college told coaches to recruit more whites
WICHITA, Kan. — A small community college in northeast Kansas directed its coaches to to recruit more white athletes and targeted black prospective students with excessive scrutiny such background checks before offering scholarships, according to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.
The ACLU alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that Highland Community College instituted a plan six months ago to reduce the number of black students. It contends the college’s strategy included expelling black students for minor or bogus infractions and singling them out for dorm room and vehicle searches, discriminatory surveillance and harassment.
Filed on behalf of four former and current students, the lawsuit names Eric Ingmire, vice president for student services, and Bryan Dorrel, the college’s athletic director, as defendants. They did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment.
Highland Community College has more than 3,200 students, 87% of whom are white. During the 2019 season, 104 of the 111 football players were black. The 2020 football recruiting class includes “a significantly lower number” of black athletes, the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit alleges Dorrel told coaches to recruit “more local kids” and “less Southern kids.”
— The Associated Press
College loan disparities spur U.S. senators into action
WASHINGTON — A report by the Student Borrower Protection Center found that graduates of HBCUs and Hispanic-serving institutions are paying more to loan lenders than graduates from predominately white institutions.
Researchers found that “hypothetical graduates of historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, and Hispanic-serving institutions, or HSIs, like Howard University and New Mexico State University, were offered loans that cost thousands of dollars more than those who attended nonminority serving institutions, such as New York University,” according to a NBC News report.
Researchers discovered potential borrowers with almost the same work status were offered different loan packages from Wells Fargo, depending on the type of institutions that they graduated from.
“In one case study, a potential borrower who worked as a financial analyst making $50,000 a year paid $1,134 more in loans if he or she had attended Los Angeles ORT College, a community college, versus Chapman University, a private four-year university,” NBC reported last month.
The members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs have written a letter to Upstart, a lending agency, for possibly charging Black students more for attending an HBCU despite the students being similarly situated as those at a white higher education institution.
The senators — Sherrod Brown, Elizabeth Warren, Bob Menendez, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, among them — have pressed Upstart to disclose how the lender considers the creditworthiness of HBCU students. In the letter, they invoked The Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which prohibits discrimination in any aspect of a credit transaction
“The report found that a graduate of Howard University, an HBCU, would be charged $3,499 more over the life of the five-year loan than a similarly situated graduate of New York University,” the senators wrote in a letter sent to Upstart.
“Based on the racial demographics at these schools, these findings raise serious concerns that Upstart’s use of educational data may have a disparate impact on borrowers of color,” it added.
— The Louisiana Weekly
Hundreds of cities face being without small airlines in U.S.
Two regional airlines that fly feeder flights for United, Delta and American airlines will halt operations in the next few weeks, marking the first U.S. carriers to be grounded by the coronavirus outbreak.
Shutting down are Compass Airlines, which will halt its Delta Connection operations on April 1 and its American Eagle flights on April 7. Trans States Airlines, which has common ownership with Compass, will shut its United Express operations on April 1.
Before the current crisis, the two carriers had 2,700 employees and flew nearly 10 million passengers annually on more than 500 daily flights to about 100 cities.
All told, regional airlines carried 159 million passengers last year on more than 10,000 daily flights, or about 40% of the total number of U.S. flights. Together they employed 59,000 workers in 2019.
The group representing these carriers, the Regional Airline Association, says the closures are only the beginning. The airline bailout bill, as currently written, won’t help small carriers, it said, and the sector could be wiped out by the crisis.
“We could be on the cusp of fundamentally changing the air transportation system in the United States,” said Faye Malarkey Black, the CEO of the Regional Airline Association. “History says once a city loses service, it doesn’t come back. These are the first shutdowns, but if we don’t get the help, and get it fast, this definitely won’t be the last.”
— CNN
Wisconsin court rules against not paying for ‘dress time’
MADISON, Wis. — Workers can’t negotiate away their right to compensation for time spent donning and removing protective gear, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a long-running legal battle between a Jefferson County farm and its employees.
Nearly 230 current and former workers of Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson sued in 2010 seeking unpaid wages for time spent putting on and taking off their gear at the beginning and end of their shifts. The average amount of wages sought by each employee is about $675 a year for five years, according to court documents.
The farm argued that the workers had given up the right to compensation for time spent dressing during collective bargaining. The farm also argued that the de minimis doctrine applies in the case. That doctrine permits employers to disregard otherwise compensable work that takes only a few seconds or minutes beyond scheduled working hours.
Jefferson County Circuit Judge William Hue in 2018 rejected those arguments. The farm appealed and the state appellate court kicked the case directly to the state Supreme Court.
The court ruled 4-3 to uphold Hue’s decision, finding that state law doesn’t allow for modifying compensation for donning and removing personal protective gear through collective bargaining. The time employees spent dressing and undressing was not de minimis, the court went on to say, noting that the time translates to several hundred dollars per year.
The justices sent the lawsuit back to the circuit court level after finding that Hue failed to analyze the farm’s other arguments, including that the wages would unjustly enrich the employees.
— The Associated Press
