Appeals court denies tribe’s quest for casino land
BOSTON — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Native American tribe that had been granted sovereign land to build a casino in Massachusetts.
The U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston on Thursday upheld a lower court decision declaring the federal government had not been authorized to take land into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe in 2015.
The lower court ruled the tribe didn’t qualify because it wasn’t officially recognized in 1934, when the federal Indian Reorganization Act became law. Casino opponents argued the law clearly defined Indians as “all persons who are descendants of such members who were, on June 1, 1934, residing within the present boundaries of any Indian reservation.”
The Cape Cod-based tribe, which traces its ancestry to the Native Americans who shared a fall harvest meal with the Pilgrims in 1621, gained federal recognition in 2007.
Despite the ruling, the tribe says its years-long battle is far from over.
Its 321 acres remain in federal trust because a separate case is pending in federal court in Washington, D.C., Cedric Cromwell, the tribe’s chairman, said in a statement.
— The Associated Press
Effort aims to update WWII honor roll featuring Blacks
WORCESTER, Mass. — Efforts are underway in Worcester to update the city’s monument to African American residents who served in World War II because the list of names may be incomplete.
The City Council recently approved an order filed by Councilor-at-Large Khrystian King, requesting the city’s veterans’ services director to provide a report identifying all Black and mixed-race Worcester residents who served in World War II, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
King has also asked the city administration to compare the city’s list against any national databases.
The city’s Citizens of Color World War II Honor Roll, which currently list the 144 Black residents who served, was erected in 2017.
It replaced a monument that was put up in 1943 but taken down in 1959 to make way for construction of Interstate 290.
— The Associated Press
Detroit Symphony tribute to honor razed Black areas
DETROIT — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra plans to premiere a work that commemorates two historic, razed Black neighborhoods in the city.
The ensemble is scheduled to perform “Black Bottom,” a 22-minute composition, during performances March 6-7. The commissioned piece was composed by Nkeiru Okoye, a New York native whose mother was African American and father was Nigerian.
According to a release, “Black Bottom” came out of a roughly year-long research project. Accompanying it is a display of archival photographs at Orchestra Hall.
The piece aims to portray “joys, sorrows and interrelated stories” about Paradise Valley and Black Bottom, the latter of which was so named by French colonial settlers because of its rich soil, the release said. The areas were torn down in part to make way for a highway.
Okoye credited the orchestra for introducing her to other Black composers during an ensemble-sponsored conference at Oberlin College Conservatory of Music where was a student.
— The Associated Press
Students end 3-day sit-in at University of Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at the University of Oklahoma have ended a sit-in outside the school’s administrative offices following two instances in which professors used racial slurs in their classrooms.
The three-day sit-in organized by the Black Emergency Response Team ended Friday with the student group saying that progress had been made.
Dean of Students David Surratt said in a statement Friday that the students “raised legitimate concerns” and their demands “were actually solutions” the university has included in a strategic plan to be presented to OU regents. One idea was the creation of a student advisory committee.
BERT co-director Miles Francisco told The Oklahoman that the student advisory committee will provide “insights and advice to the office of the senior president and provost.”
OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. had rejected the group’s demand that Provost Kyle Harper resign. Francisco said that when it was clear Harper wouldn’t resign, they gave a new list of demands “that would ensure some accountability and checks on the office of the provost to bring about equity.”
The sit-in came days after Harroz announced that a history professor read from a historical document in class that used the N-word repeatedly. Earlier this month, an OU journalism professor stepped down from teaching the course for the rest of the semester after telling students during class that the N-word is no more offensive than the term “boomer.”
— The Associated Press
GOP group funds ads aiding Black Democrat in N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A political committee linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is funding ads and other campaign materials designed to meddle in North Carolina’s Democratic Senate primary, the group has acknowledged.
Campaign finance documents filed last month show the Faith and Power PAC receiving all of its money — $2.95 million — from the Senate Leadership Fund, which is connected to the Kentucky Republican and designed to help the GOP retain its majority in the U.S. Senate.
The PAC, which created in January, has run ads that appear to be aimed at boosting the fortunes of state Sen. Erica Smith, who is Black, at the expense of former state Sen. Cal Cunningham, who was endorsed months ago by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
The DSCC is targeting a handful of seats to retake the Senate, including the one held by North Carolina Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.
The Faith and Power PAC began running an ad in February urging voters to back Smith in the March 3 Democratic primary. It cited her support for a form of “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal.
— The Associated Press
Alabama Black Belt could receive heritage area status
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Black Belt region would become a National Heritage Area eligible for federal benefits under a bipartisan move supported by members of the state’s congressional delegation.
The bills would designate 19 counties in the Black Belt as a National Heritage Area. Approval would open up the possibility of grants, staff and programs to help protect and improve the area’s historic resources.
Once the heart of the state’s plantation economy during slavery, the region of western and southern Alabama is historically poor and underdeveloped. Called the “Black Belt” because of the color of its soil, the area has a largely African American population.
— The Associated Press
