N.C. man makes own history with tie to Revolutionary War
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Learmond “Buddy” Hayes didn’t quite know what to think.
He would always been vaguely curious about his lineage — “I watched ‘Roots’ in the ’70s like everybody else” — and a diabetes diagnosis gave a dormant interest more urgency. Family history and all.
So he started to do a little research. He learned details about a grandfather killed in an auto crash, in the 1920s, when private cars were rare. That nugget prompted more digging; he sent a DNA sample off to be tested.
That helped lead to something really remarkable.
Hayes learned about an ancestor who fought as a “free man of color” in the Revolutionary War, and received an invitation to become the first African American member of the local chapter Sons of the American Revolution.
But first he had to do a little more research.
“I thought it was like one of those Civil War things, and I wasn’t sure that was the kind of organization I wanted to deal with,” he said. “Then I found out what they were about.”
The Sons of the American Revolution, simply put, is an organization by and for history buffs who can trace direct lineage to a patriot who fought in (or supported in some way) the War for Independence.
“Every member is required to prove that their grandfather marched into battle, their grandmother secretly spied on the location and troop strengths or helped feed her son’s army,” said Fred Learned, a senior vice president of the N.C. Sons of the American Revolution and charter member of the local Bethabara chapter.
“If you can prove your grandparents gave a horse or a hog, or gave (patriots) a coat or a blanket, that qualifies you for membership.,” he added.
Which is easier said than done.
Proving lineage two or three generations back can be difficult enough. Eight or nine can be darn near impossible without a lot of persistence and no small amount of luck.
“I have one ancestor listed only as a slave woman,” Hayes said. “Nothing else.”
Hayes has spent a fair amount of time digging through paper records in courthouses Down East, in Bladen, Cumberland and New Brunswick counties in particular, in an area where he spent time growing up.
These days, with the help of DNA testing and the considerable reach (and consolidation) of information on the internet, research can be faster.
Anyhow, his search drew him to a distant cousin from Wilmington named Kevin Graham. “I was born in Wilmington, so it wasn’t far-fetched,” Hayes said. “But I hadn’t heard the name Graham in the family before.”
And that’s when he found the big discovery.
Graham, a genealogy buff himself, had already done a great deal of legwork. The paper trail led to a man named John Blanks Sr. of Bladen County.
According to the research, Blanks Sr. fought as a captain in the Craven County Regiment of a North Carolina militia authorized in 1775 by the provincial Congress.
The regiment is known to have fought in the Battle of Moore’s Creek, at New Bern and other places near the border with South Carolina.
What’s not in doubt is Blanks’ status as an American veteran of the Revolutionary War. A pension check issued in 1784 — Hayes keeps a copy in his records — to him by the state of North Carolina proves it.
Black soldiers indeed fought as patriots, but their role isn’t mentioned often. The Sons of the American Revolution has compiled a list of 80 or so from Eastern North Carolina, but documentation can be difficult to locate.
So when Hayes learned about one of his ancestors, he was both surprised and pleased.
— The Associated Press
Major calculation error found in Medicaid payments
FLORIDA — Medicaid officials made a calculation error that has resulted in upward of a $100 million shortfall in payments to Florida hospitals this fiscal year for caring for poor, elderly and disabled patients, according reporter Christine Sexton of News Service of Florida.
The mistake, which the Memorial Healthcare System discovered in January, negatively impacted almost every hospital in the state but had a particular effect on children’s hospitals because of their high Medicaid caseloads and the acuity rates of the patients.
State Sen. Aaron Bean and Rep. MaryLynn Magar, both Republicans, told The News Service of Florida that Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew discussed the error with them and gave assurances she wouldn’t need additional funding this year to make up for the shortfall.
It’s not clear whether it will be an issue for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
But the House and Senate have not proposed reducing hospital budgets for next fiscal year and, when crafting their proposed budgets, relied on reimbursement data that was provided to them in part by the Agency for Health Care Administration. Because that data is faulty, the mistake could have a negative impact on hospital funding in the budget that lawmakers are currently piecing together.
— Capital Outlook
Seven seek seat of first Black justice on Illinois high court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Seven Democrats are vying for a seat on the Illinois Supreme Court once held by the high court’s first black justice.
Democrat Charles Freeman, who died March 2 at 86, held the post from 1990 to 2018, when he retired. P. Scott Neville, formerly an Illinois First District Appellate Court justice, was appointed to complete Freeman’s term.
Neville and six other candidates — five of whom are First District Appellate Court justices in Cook County — are seeking a new 10-year term on the court. With no Republicans in the race, the winner of Tuesday’s primary election will most likely be the victor in November’s general election.
Neville came under fire last summer when NBC5 Chicago reported that he had received a Homeowners’ Exemption on a Chicago home that listed his late mother as the owner. Neville repaid $3,000 for four years in which he had received the exemption but didn’t live in the home.
In the only other Supreme Court race, two Republicans and a Democrat hope to replace retiring Republican Justice Lloyd Karmeier.
— The Associated Press
‘Central Park Five’ unjust imprisonment behind book
NEW YORK — One of the former “Central Park Five” is teaming with an acclaimed children’s author on a young adult novel with a personal theme — being wrongfully sentenced to prison.
Yusef Salaam and author Ibi Zoboi are working together on “Punching the Air,” according to Bray + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books.
The book, which comes out Sept. 1, tells of a gifted, but troublesome teen, Amal Shahid, who is convicted of a crime he didn’t commit.
Salaam was among five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn’t commit in 1989. They were exonerated in 2002, but not before all had served prison time. They later received a multimillion-dollar settlement from New York City.
Ken Burns made a documentary about them and Ava DuVernay directed a Netflix series.
Zoboi’s books include “Pride” and “American Street,” a National Book Award finalist in 2017 for young people’s literature. She and Salaam met while both were attending Hunter College in 1999.
— The Associated Press
