Monument recalls injustice done to the Groveland Four
TAVARES, Fla. — Seven decades after four young black men were accused of raping a white woman in a 1949 case now seen as a miscarriage of justice, the central Florida county where their case took place has erected a monument in their honor.
The monument honoring Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas was unveiled last week during a ceremony at the Lake County Historic Courthouse. The granite memorial for the men known as the Groveland Four features a bronze plaque imprinted with a written account of the men’s ordeal, which was prepared with the help of their families.
Thomas was killed while fleeing a posse. Greenlee, Shepherd, and Irvin were arrested and later convicted by an all-white jury in 1951.
“While we cannot change the past, we can learn from it, and we can assure that our institutions today provide equal and fair justice to all,” said Lake County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione.
A year ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s three-member Cabinet granted posthumous pardons to the men.
— The Associated Press
Miles College president ‘floored’ by new opportunity
ALABAMA — Becoming the first woman president at the 122-year-old Miles College wasn’t part of Bobbie Knight’s retirement plan.
After 37 years with Alabama Power, where she held several leadership positions, including vice president titles, Knight wasn’t in the market for a new, full-time job in 2016.
But when longtime the school’s president, George French, announced last year that he was leaving to become president of Clark Atlanta University, the Miles board of trustees quickly turned to Knight to serve as interim president of the 1,700-student college in Fairfield near Birmingham.
“I was absolutely floored,” said Knight, who grew up in Birmingham along with four siblings.
In January, Miles announced it had received its single largest contribution from an individual donor in school history – $1 million from Charles Barkley, the former Auburn University and NBA basketball great and television commentator. Before the month was over, the school announced it had received a $50,000 for its football program from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.
Barkley singled out Knight in his comments about the donation.
“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie Knight over the last year and it was really something I wanted to do,” he said in a statement. “To have a female president is a big deal and I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”
Knight said that even though Barkley didn’t attend Miles or any other historically black college or university, “he understands how vitally important HBCUs have been in this country.”
— The Birmingham Times
Alabama county selects first woman to head court
ALABAMA — Elisabeth French recently became the first woman selected to serve as presiding judge in Jefferson County’s 200-year history.
She was selected by the judges of the 10th Judicial Circuit and will begin in her new position on March 1. When she assumes the title in becoming the first African-American female presiding judge in Alabama, French will replace Judge Joseph Boohaker who is retiring on Feb. 29.
The 10th Judicial Circuit is the largest within the Alabama Judicial System and consists of 26 circuit and 12 district judges.
French was elected to the county’s Circuit Court judgeship in 2010 and re-elected in 2016. She attended the University of Montevallo on an athletic scholarship and received her bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish in 1993. She earned her law degree in 1997 from Samford University.
— The Birmingham Times
Trump administration plans to increase DACA fees
The Trump administration is planning to add to the burden of young DACA recipients by raising the renewal fees they pay every two years.
Currently the cost of the biennial renewals is $495. But the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has proposed increasing the fee to $765, a 55% hike. In addition, the fee for naturalization would increase 83%, from $640 to $1,170.
The higher DACA fees worry young recipients who often are low-income and already live with anxiety and uncertainty every time their renewal date approaches.
Last month, a group of six U.S. senators, led by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), opposed the fee increases, calling it part of the Trump administration’s “unabashed and poorly-disguised anti-immigrant agenda.”
Trump administration officials said they conducted a comprehensive review of the fees and determined an increase was necessary because “the current fees do not recover the full costs of providing adjudication and naturalization services.”
“After the public comment period closes, USCIS will conduct a review and analysis of comments and will then issue a final rule,” Leslie Quiroz, spokeswoman with the federal agency, said about the process after public comment period ended on Feb. 10. “The date of the final rule has not been determined.”
— Black Voice News
Woman accused in global scam targeting senior citizens
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia woman has been charged with scamming millions of dollars from senior citizens after gaining their trust through social media websites, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday.
Patricia Dudding, 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted in federal court on 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, bank fraud and unlawful money transactions. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart called it the largest elderly fraud scheme ever prosecuted in West Virginia.
Dudding is accused of setting up accounts at numerous banks where victims deposited funds and she would transfer them to accounts in Nigeria. Dudding, described as a “money mule,” also allegedly took more than $100,000 for her use, he said.
Law enforcement has recovered about $1.7 million of the $3.2 million involved in the scheme. Nearly all of the victims were senior citizens and were from 18 U.S. states and five other countries: Australia, Canada, the Caribbean island of Nevis, Poland and Sweden, Stuart said.
Dudding faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
— The Associated Press
Embattled councilman faces new ethics charges in NYC
NEW YORK — It’s only been a few months since New York City Councilman Andy King recently got himself in hot water and was suspended for 30 days with an independent monitor planted at his office to ensure transparency. He is in trouble again.
The Bronx Democrat now faces new ethics charges and calls for expulsion less than four months after the Council sanctioned him for past misconduct – including fresh accusations of harassment and misuse of taxpayer funds for his own gain.
The Committee on Standards and Ethics on Friday voted to charge Councilman Andy King for numerous violations of Council rules and local city and state laws that occurred between 2017 and as recently as Wednesday.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson said he should be removed if he is found guilty.
King was accused of trying to circumvent the independent monitor that the Council voted to place in his office after rampant unethical behavior.
— New York Carib News
Rap impostors accused of scamming luxury hotels
ATLANTA — A crew of Rolls Royce-riding identity thieves who posed as rap industry figures scammed more than $100,000 from some of the South’s most exclusive hotels, prosecutors say.
The group told hotel workers they were with the entertainment firm Roc Nation, and listed the rap group Wu-Tang Clan with at least one of the hotels, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.
The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta — where cast members from “Gone With The Wind” stayed during the film’s Atlanta premiere — was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill. Representatives of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta told the FBI the group walked away without paying a $39,000 tab. The impostors had been driving a Roll Royce Phantom rented from A-National Limousine, which reported a loss of nearly $60,000. The group also used two Atlanta recording studios, which lost more than $17,000.
Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Credit cards used in the scam included one that was stolen, and another that was likely fake, according to the federal case.
The scam unraveled at a Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta, Georgia, where 10 rooms were booked, supposedly for an artist and his entourage. The reservation listed Roc Nation and the Wu Tang Clan, but the staff suspected a scam. The hotel sales director called Roc Nation and was told the company was not associated with the men booking rooms.
After Barnes-Burpo tried to check in under the Roc Nation reservation, he and others with him were detained by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies. Two others with the group told deputies they were homeless men from Atlanta who had been recruited by the defendants to be bodyguards. Others who traveled with them were not charged.
— The Associated Press
Indianapolis school bus drivers stage sick-out
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indiana’s largest school districts cancelled bus service Friday after too many drivers called in sick in an apparent labor dispute.
The Indianapolis Public Schools said schools remained open but students unable to get to them because of no buses would not be marked absent.
Superintendent Aleesia Johnson and other district leaders were meeting with representatives for the bus drivers’ union Friday morning to resolve the situation, district spokeswoman Carrie Cline Black told The Indianapolis Star.
IPS announced Jan. 30 it would not to renew a contract with bus vendor Durham School Services that expires June 30 in a cost-cutting move. Durham covers about two-thirds of the district’s routes, and IPS covers the rest itself. A new vendor will take over all IPS routes.
Durham said the decision would effect more than 500 jobs, including 218 drivers and 243 bus assistants.
— The Associated Press
