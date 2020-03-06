First Black-owned pot shop to open in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The city’s first recreational marijuana shop — and the state’s first black-owned one — is slated to open next week.
Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday authorized Pure Oasis to begin operations in three calendar days or later.
The “commence operations” notice was the last administrative step needed after regulators awarded it a final license last month.
Owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart said they plan to welcome the first customers to their storefront in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.
Pure Oasis is the first store to open after participating in the state’s “equity” programs to help black, Latino and other businesses owners from communities impacted by the war on drugs enter the legal marijuana industry.
Massachusetts has nearly 40 retail marijuana locations, but only one is in Greater Boston: New England Treatment Access, in the affluent suburb of Brookline.
— The Associated Press
Restaurant manager fired after obliging racist request
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Olive Garden has fired the manager of one of its restaurants in southwestern Indiana who was accused of complying with a white customer’s demand to replace her table’s black server with one who wasn’t black.
An Olive Garden spokeswoman, Meagan Bernstein, said Wednesday that the company does not tolerate discrimination and decided to “separate with the manager involved” after completing its investigation of the incident during a recent weekend at the restaurant in Evansville.
Amira Donahue, a black 16-year-old host at the restaurant that night, said a woman seated with a group of customers, including two children, requested that the table’s black server be replaced with a non-black one and began screaming before a manager acquiesced to her demands.
“She made comments about me to my co-workers concerning my race and saying that I should work at a strip club instead,” Donahue told NBC News on Wednesday. “She asked if I’m even black and if I am from here.”
Donahue told the Evansville Courier & Press that she and the affected server “were both in tears for most of the day because it was just surprising.”
Maxwell Robbins, a year-old customer who witnessed the incident, said it was so disturbing that he documented it in a Facebook post and submitted multiple complaints to Olive Garden by phone. The 22-year-old said the manager complied with the customer’s demand for a white server without hesitation.
— The Associated Press
Citigroup executive urged to run for NYC mayor
NEW YORK — According to The New York Post, Citigroup Vice Chairman Raymond McGuire is being encouraged to become the city’s second black mayor in replacing Bill De Blasio when his final term ends in January 2022.
David Dinkins was the first Black when he occupied the office from 1990 to 1993 as the city’s 106th mayor.
According to an earlier report by the New York Post, the Black Economic Alliance, which is comprised of senior black business people like Viacom’s Marva Smalls and Lazard’s William M. Lewis Jr., wants to see more people of color elected to public office.
New York City law prevents a mayor to serve more than two consecutive terms, although former Mayor Mike Bloomberg did three consecutive terms after he made a temporary change in the law.
— Black Chronicle
Railroad to submit cleanup plan for toxic site in Houston
HOUSTON — The owner of a contaminated Houston railyard will submit a cleanup plan to the city this summer, after higher rates of cancer were found in the community last year, officials recently announced.
The move comes after the cancer findings were reported last year by the Texas Department of State Health Services for the city’s Fifth Ward, especially in the poor area of Kashmere Gardens.
The state Commission on Environmental Quality is asking for the cleanup plan along with a revised permit application from Union Pacific, which owns the yard, formerly known as the Houston Woods Preserving Works site, by Aug. 31, reported Houston Public Media..
“There is still more work to be done in this area to clean up what I consider environmental racism,” said state Sen. Borris L. Miles, who was joined by other officials in providing an update. “The state of Texas is not going to allow Union Pacific to ignore this site that has been plaguing our community for three decades.”
Epidemiologists found more cases of adults with lung, esophagus and throat cancers than expected at the site, and the confirmed rate of cases was also higher than the state’s, according to an investigation last year.
Creosote, a wood preservative frequently used in railroad ties and utility poles, was found at the site, and has been identified by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry as a probable human carcinogen.
Creosote has been present in the area since 1900, a senior TCEQ official noted in an emailed request for the study obtained by Houston Public Media.
More than 80 residents have filed a lawsuit against Union Pacific for more than $100 million in damages, alleging the railroad company is responsible for contaminating properties and groundwater with carcinogens.
— Houston Defender
Alabama notes loss of rural hospitals as 17th set to close
CARROLLTON, Ala. — Pickens County Medical Center, located in rural west Alabama near the Mississippi line, was the latest hospital to shut down when it closed in the state for good on Friday, news outlets reported.
The Pickens County Health Care Authority announced the shutdown in a news release that said the hospital’s finances were no longer sustainable. It cited too few patients, reduced federal funding and large numbers of uninsured patients.
The shutdown of the hospital, which opened in 1979, will be a twofold blow since residents will lose both their closest option for health care and jobs. About 200 people work at the hospital, making it one of Pickens County’s largest employers, according to its website.
The shutdown is only the latest in a wave of hospital closings nationwide. The Alabama Hospital Association said 17 privately run hospitals have closed in the state over the last decade, and only one of those reopened.
Rural hospitals are particularly at risk, the group said, with about 90% of them operating in the red.
Carrollton, about 90 miles west of Birmingham, has nearly 1,000 of the 20,200 residents in Pickens County.
— The Associated Press
Indiana law school taps first minority as dean
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who’s a longtime professor at Indiana University’s downtown Indianapolis law school is expected to become the first person of color to lead that school.
Karen E. Bravo was recently named dean of the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, pending formal approval by the board of trustees at its April meeting.
If her appointment is approved, Bravo will start her new job July 1 at the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis.
Bravo, who is black and from Jamaica, joined the faculty of the McKinney School in 2004 as an assistant professor of law. She will become the second woman to lead the school, and its 13th dean since the school’s affiliation with IU began in 1944.
— The Associated Press
N.C. county sheriff promotes 2 women to major positions
RALEIGH – Wake County made history last month when Sheriff Gerald Baker promoted two female deputies, one whom is black, to positions never before held by women.
Baker shared the news during a State of the Sheriff address to outline accomplishments in his first year on the job. Among them are the most diverse leadership team in 16 years and erasing a backlog of 5,000 gun permit applications as well as murder and drug cases.
Baker highlighted his diversity strides in noting the promotion of Maj. Karen Battle to head the Patrol Division, and Master Deputy Latasha Bromell, who is black, to join the Special Operations Tactical Response Team.
— The Triangle Tribune
