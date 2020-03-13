Oakland tenant strike leads to talks on building sales
After four months of not paying rent in a unified strike, tenants at a Fruitvale district apartment building in Oakland celebrated last month after they received notice the landlord was ready to negotiate a sale.
Oakland Community Land Trust will negotiate the purchase of the building. If an agreement is reached and the building is sold, the tenants wish to become owners of the property.
Citing poor maintenance and regular rent increases, some tenants stopped paying rent in November 2019 to get the owner to sell the building, whose owner is Calvin Wong
Seeking to build a statewide and national movement, Director of Alliance of California for Community Empowerment Carroll Fife spoke with the residents on Feb. 27 to update them.
“We are starting a renaissance of housing resistance in the state of California right here in Oakland,” she said.
“That began on November 18 with our housing week of action where a group of unsheltered mothers and housing insecure mothers reclaimed a vacant home so their children would not be on the streets,” Fife added, referring to Moms4Housing. “One of the main reasons for that action was to show housing should be a human right for everyone.”
Fife said Moms4Housing and the the Oakland Community Land Trust were still in negotiations to purchase the property from the owner, Wedgewood Inc.
One victory that came from Moms4Housing was people starting to recognize how corporate real estate speculators affect housing, she said.
— The Oakland Post
Iowa city moves toward enacting racial-profiling ban
DES MOINES, Iowa — The City Council plans to work on defining racial profiling and collecting data before enacting an ordinance banning it.
Last wee, the council backed a proposed ordinance that would make racial profiling an “illegal discriminatory municipal practice” that could lead to a city employee being fired. It would back up the Des Moines Police Department’s anti-discrimination policy.
An ACLU official was among the speakers at Monday’s session urging consideration of amendments to the proposal.
The initial passage of the ordinance comes months after the city settled lawsuits with three black men who said Des Moines police officers racially profiled them.
— The Associated Press
U.S. high court rejects ex-cop’s appeal over convictions
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to hear an appeal for a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting black women he encountered while patrolling the city’s low-income neighborhoods.
Attorney James L. Hankins asked the justices in December to review a ruling against 33-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw issued months earlier by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. The Supreme Court’s denial of the written request means the lower court’s decision stands.
Prosecutors alleged Holtzclaw targeted black women and girls while on duty in 2013 and 2014. He was found guilty in 2015 of 18 charges, including rape and sexual battery involving eight women. He was sentenced to 263 years in prison the following year.
Oklahoma’s criminal appeals court rejected his appeals in August that argued a lack of evidence, misconduct by prosecutors and a failure by the defense attorney at trial to present an expert to offer an alternative explanation to how DNA of one victim wound up on Holtzclaw’s pants.
— The Associated Press
City Council creates police oversight board in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council members voted 5-4 last month to approve a citizen review board with the power to investigate police after a raucous meeting that stretched five hours into the evening.
The council has been examining different proposals after Phoenix had more officer-involved shootings in 2018 than any other U.S. police department.
Dozens of mostly Hispanic and African American community members spoke at the meeting in support of a citizen review board with investigative powers. A representative for the police union spoke out against any kind of civilian oversight, a longstanding position for the group.
The Rev. Warren H. Stewart Sr. of the First Institutional Baptist Church, an African American house of worship that hosted early meetings studying oversight possibilities, said he supported a citizen review board with investigative powers.
“We respect and support our police,” said Stewart, adding the department, like the community, cannot police itself and needs oversight.
— The Associated Press
