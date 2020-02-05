Denver aims to curb violence with gun lock giveaway
DENVER -- From the Columbine shooting in 1999 to the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, Colorado has been the site of far too many acts of youth gun violence.
To help prevent further atrocities, Denver recently gave away 1,200 free gun locks to residents at several churches in the area.
“Youth are getting access to unsecured guns, and incidents are escalating with tragic results. In one of the safest big cities in the country, that is unacceptable and we know it’s preventable,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. “We want to empower every resident to make a difference. Grabbing a free gun lock and securing a weapon is one action we can all take right now to keep young people safe.”
The gun locks, supplied by the Denver Police Department and Project Child Safe, consist of a lock and cable that is strung through the gun to make it inoperable.
It is estimated that some 700 young people in Denver are killed or injured by guns, or are victims of gun-related crimes each year, according to a 2019 report by Denver Public Health. Black and Hispanic youth are far more likely to experience gun violence than white non-Hispanic youth.
— CNN
Gift shop display of hanging Black figures causes uproar
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is apologizing for a problematic display that offended some people on campus due to its racial insensitivity, according to an Essence article.
WILX reported that the display at the Wharton Center gift shop showed historical, notable Black figures hanging from a rack that resembled a tree --supposedly in honor of Black History Month.
The display, which was taken down on Friday after complaints, was inappropriate, MSU spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said.
“We sincerely apologize to our community members and have immediately removed the display. Additionally, after the Wharton Center reported the incident, it agreed to provide employees and volunteers with racial bias training that focuses on the impact and understanding of intentional and unintentional racial bias,” Guerrant told WILX.
However, some students also were less than impressed, telling the news station that this is not the first time that something offensive has happened on campus.
“This isn’t MSU’s first run into something similar to this and also that this can’t keep happening,” student Adam Hafner said.
— Gary Crusader
Mayor fires police chief in municipality near Chicago
HARVEY, Ill. — The city’s police chief has been removed from his post, days after he was put on administrative leave in the municipality outside of Chicago.
Mayor Christopher J. Clark said he “ended the city’s relationship” with police Chief Eddie Winters, reported CBS Chicago.
“While Chief Winters has impeccable credentials, he’s simply not the right fit,” Clark said.
Winters told CBS 2 that Clark had placed him on administrative leave, calling the move “totally unexpected” and saying he refused to play politics.
Winters noted friction arose when he did not promote three officers, saying they were handpicked by the mayor.
“Once it became clear as to what this was all about, I had to make a decision, and I’ll just leave it at that,” said Winters, who was hired in June. “A decision had to be made.”
The mayor did not respond to Winters’ claim.
Robert Collins Jr., a former police chief in Dolton, Ill., will serve as interim police chief to replace Clark, who worked for the Chicago Police Department for 25 years.
— Gary Crusader
Miami Gardens — not Miami — hosted 2020 Super Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — What many football fans didn’t know was that six Super Bowls had been held in a predominately Black city — Miami Gardens, and not Miami, as promoted by the NFL and the Super Bowl Host Committee.
Miami Gardens is home of the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins play during the season. It also lays claim to five previous Super Bowls, Orange Bowl college games and high-profile events over the years. In 2021, the stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship and recently was approved to host a Formula One Grand Prix.
Nevertheless, the 140-acre Hard Rock arena campus’ exact location in southern Florida is seldom mentioned in brochures and nationally televised events.
“People are realizing that they must take charge in their own city,” said longtime resident Charles Jackson. “The Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL aren’t looking after us so we must look after our own community.”
Miami Garden was incorporated in 2003 from unincorporated Carol City. With an all-Black City Council and mayor, the municipality is located 18 miles northwest of famed South Beach. Its 113,000 Black residents comprise 72% of the population, making the community one of the largest predominately Black cities in Florida.
Hard Rock Stadium was built in 1987 after Miami refused to make improvements to the now-demolished Orange Bowl. The facility was originally called Joe Robbie Stadium after the Dolphins owner and founder.
In the intervening years, the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl in 1989, 1995, 1999, 2007 and 2010. On Feb. 2, the sixth NFL championship game was held at the site, with the Kansas City Chiefs staging a 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
In 2008, Stephen Ross purchased the Dolphins, the stadium and the surrounding land for a reported $550 million. The arena underwent a $500 million upgrade that included a dome after the rain-soaked 2010 Super Bowl and would go through seven name changes before the Hard Rock Cafe Inc. purchased the naming rights for $250 million in 2016.
— Gary Crusader
School employees settle claims tied to alleged bias
NEW YORK — The city has shelled out more than $1 million in settlement payments to three former high school employees who claimed their principal targeted them with racist insults and retaliation, The Daily News reported.
The hefty payout comes after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the city’s Education Department in 2016 for allowing a “pattern and practice of discrimination” to flourish at Pan American High School during the 2012-13 school year.
Three teachers and one assistant principal said they suffered the wrath of former school principal Minerva Zanca, who was allegedly determined to force out black teachers with negative performance evaluations.
Former assistant principal Anthony Riccardo alleged Zanca pressured him to give low ratings to three black teachers in her crosshairs and retaliated when he declined. Riccardo in turn got a negative evaluation from Zanca and left the school in 2013.
Riccardo got a $175,000 settlement while teachers Heather Hightower received $362,500 and John Flanagan got $500,000, according to the city’s Law Department.
— Gary Crusader
