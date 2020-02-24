Man held in sex and robbery scheme in several states
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man is accused of prostituting his girlfriend in a number of states and making her drug and rob men, including one who died.
Arraignment was scheduled last week for Randy Jonal Schenck, who is accused in a federal indictment of posting sex ads with the woman’s photo in places that include California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee, and Georgia. Some of those ads “were explicitly commercial,” according to the indictment.
After the two met in early 2013, Schenck made the woman prostitute herself from at least October 2013 until September 2017, when they were arrested in Sandy Springs, Georgia, according to the indictment.
Schenck, also known as “RuRu” and “Shaq,” was indicted earlier this month on charges of sex trafficking by coercion; transporting someone for prostitution; using an interstate facility for illegal activity, which involved posting ads for paid sex on websites or an app; wire fraud for using the debit card of the man who died; and aggravated theft of the man’s identity. He faces a prison term of 15 years to life.
The man who died is identified only by the initials S.A. in the indictment handed up Feb. 7 and in a sworn statement filed with the woman’s guilty plea in December on charges of identity theft and conspiracy
Although the female accomplice has been identified in court documents and news reports, The Associated Press is withholding her name as a victim of an alleged sex crime.
— The Associated Press
Hampton and Norfolk State unravel history together
NORFOLK, Va. — As a historically black institution of higher learning, Norfolk State University teaches students their history, including slavery, as they pursue career tracks such as business, engineering and technology.
Founded in 1935, the school is adding the country’s first master’s program in cyberpsychology this year — something that faculty members see as another tool in the educational arsenal for teaching African-American students to appreciate their freedom.
For students in the program, learning how to fight cyber attacks will begin with an understanding of how psychological manipulation works, said Cassandra Newby-Alexander, a history professor and dean of Norfolk State’s College of Liberal Arts, which houses the program.
“Not everybody thinks the same way,” Newby-Alexander said. “When you’re thinking and designing ways to secure, you have to have a real understanding of the human element. It’s never a good idea to fall prey to anybody using your fears, your hate. That level of manipulation is really a constant in our society.”
More than 400 years after the first enslaved Africans were brought in chains to what is now Virginia, Newby-Alexander punctuated her point about maintaining mental freedom as her students in the fine arts program crossed the Hampton Roads harbor last fall to visit nearby rival, Hampton University, for the final day of an exhibit at titled “A Taste for the Beautiful: African Impact on American Culture,” a commemoration of the 1619 landing of the first Africans at nearby Point Comfort.
Newby-Alexander and Vanessa Thaxton-Ward, the Hampton museum’s director, were appointed last year by Gov. Ralph Northam to help rewrite African-American history as taught in Virginia public schools.
Newby-Alexander predicts the 21st century will be “an untangling of history” that she likens to the blurred background in a photograph. That, she said, will allow the country to begin with a clean slate in the 22nd century.
— The Associated Press
Tennessee university honors college basketball trailblazer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first black basketball player on scholarship in the Southeastern Conference now has a street named after him outside of Vanderbilt University’s Memorial Gymnasium.
Family members of the late Perry Wallace joined school officials, Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and other supporters Saturday for the unveiling of the ceremonially renamed Perry Wallace Way.
“It’s with great pride that I take being the head coach here at Vanderbilt University knowing just the leadership it took to desegregate SEC basketball,” Stackhouse said.
Wallace became the first black player to play in a varsity game on Dec. 2, 1967, in a game at Southern Methodist. He made his SEC debut two days later at Memorial Gym against Auburn. He was captain of the team when he graduated in 1970.
“He overcame tremendous adversity both on campus and throughout the South as a true pioneer, and pioneer is a title I think he wore reluctantly,” Cooper said. “But he pushed forward with the immense courage of his convictions, and we are so grateful that he did.”
The Nashville Metro Council approved a measure in August 2019 to rename the portion of the street after Wallace, who died at age 69 in Dec. 1, 2017.
— The Associated Press
Man accused of racist threats expected to plead guilty
VIRGINIA. — A white man charged with cyberstalking and making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia is expected to plead guilty next month, according to court records and a spokesman for federal prosecutors.
Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Virginia, confirmed that Daniel McMahon is expected to enter a guilty plea during a hearing set for March 16.
McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, had a trial scheduled to start June 15 at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was charged in August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council.
An indictment says McMahon, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.
McMahon, who remains in federal custody, had pleaded not guilty to charges including bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office.
— The Associated Press
Prison official who posted anti-Muslim memes fired
MADISON, Wis. — A deputy prison warden has been fired after posting Facebook memes comparing Muslim children to garbage and equating flying a gay pride rainbow flag with raising the Confederate flag.
Richard Schneiter, a 42-year veteran of the Department of Corrections, was fired in November, records from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission provided to The Associated Press reveal. Schneiter appealed his firing in December but his motion was denied.
He filed a second appeal last month and has a hearing scheduled before the commission on April 2. The hearing will serve as a type of mini-trial where both Schneiter and the Department of Corrections can present evidence and call witnesses. The ruling from the WERC chairman can be appealed in court.
Schneiter, 65, had said in the summer that he intended to retire soon, but on Friday said he wants to return to work. He was fired after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in July reported on his Facebook postings.
In June, he posted a meme of two black garbage bags next to a Muslim woman and child in black burkas and a caption saying the woman had three beautiful children. He also posted a meme contrasting the LGBTQ flag with the Confederate flag, along with the message “If they have the right to fly theirs, we deserve the right to fly ours.”
— The Associated Press
Police eye suspect in racist graffiti at Maryland campus
SALISBURY, Md. — Authorities have identified a suspect in connection to racist graffiti that was found scrawled in academic buildings at a Maryland university last week.
Salisbury University President Charles A. Wight announced the development in a message to the campus community Friday, news outlets reported.
Classes had been canceled Thursday after the graffiti, including a message threatening black students with lynching, was found written across a wall and a door the day before.
Authorities told news outlets they don’t believe the suspect is immediately connected to the campus. A university spokesman declined to identify the suspect or detail further how they were identified, citing pending charges.
The FBI joined university police as well as state and local authorities in the investigation, news outlets said last week.
The most recent occurrence was at least the second instance of such graffiti being found on campus. In November, Salisbury University police were called to investigate messages written inside two stairwells that included racial slurs and references to the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed by a gunman at an elementary school.
Police haven’t said if the suspect is linked to both occurrences.
— The Associated Press
Judge apologizes for racial slurs in text messages
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. — A Louisiana judge has apologized for using racial slurs in angry text messages, which she now admits she sent during an argument with her lover in an extramarital affair.
District Judge Jessie LeBlanc told WAFB-TV in an interview Sunday that she admits using a slur to describe a black sheriff’s deputy and a black law clerk in text messages she sent to Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean as their affair ended.
“I admit that I used that word,” LeBlanc, who is white, told the TV station. “I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it. It was uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset. But, it’s no excuse.”
Prejean was demoted from his position as chief deputy by Sheriff Leland Falcon after admitting to the affair last year. As recently as last week, the judge was denying both the affair and having sent the text messages, according to WBRZ-TV, and she has yet to be disciplined.
District Attorney Ricky Babin and the district’s lead public defender have filed a court motion asking that LeBlanc voluntarily recuse herself from criminal matters in Assumption Parish, or be forced to do so because of the affair.
Babin also said that hundreds of her cases are now under review, and thousands of letters have been sent, to every defendant who appeared before her since she was sworn in, in 2012.
Baton Rouge NAACP President Eugene Collins said the judge should step down or be removed from the bench.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.